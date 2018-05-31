BBC Sport - Mansfield 0-1 Cambridge highlights

Mansfield 0-1 Cambridge

Sullay Kaikai scores the only goal as Cambridge United beat Mansfield to set up a third-round clash at home to Luton Town.

Following a 2-2 draw last week, Kaikai had the U's in front early on in the replay when his 20-yard effort took a wicked deflection past Sascha Studer.

Mansfield's Luke Waterfall thought he had hooked in a dramatic late equaliser, but it was ruled out for offside.

