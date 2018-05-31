BBC Sport - Scunthorpe beat Worcester in record 32-penalty shootout

Record 32 penalties in 100 seconds

Watch the record FA Cup shootout between League One side Scunthorpe United and non-league Worcester City in their second-round replay.

Thirty-two penalties were taken, with 16 consecutive spot-kicks scored, but when City's Wayne Thomas missed, Miguel Llera sent Scunthorpe into round three.

The previous longest penalty shootout in the FA Cup was when Macclesfield beat Forest Green 11-10 in November 2001 in the first round.

Watch highlights from the match here.

