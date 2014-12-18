Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers compares Raheem Sterling to Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez after his side's 3-1 Capital One Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth.

The makeshift striker scored twice, either side of Lazar Markovic's precise finish, to give the Reds a three-goal lead over the Championship leaders before Dan Gosling bundled in a consolation goal for the Cherries.

Liverpool, who were heavily linked with Chilean World Cup star Sanchez before he opted to join Arsenal in the summer, will now face Chelsea in a two-leg semi-final in January.