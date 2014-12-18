South American champions San Lorenzo will face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final following their 2-1 win over Auckland City after extra-time.

Pablo Barrientos's half-volley put San Lorenzo ahead in first-half stoppage time before Oceania champions Auckland, considered outsiders, equalised through Angel Berlanga from an acute angle.

Substitute Mauro Matos fired in San Lorenzo's winner four minutes into extra-time to book San Lorenzo's place in Saturday's final, where they will attempt to become the first Argentine side to win the tournament since it began in its current format in 2005.

