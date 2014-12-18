Kwesi Appiah: Cambridge unlikely to keep Crystal Palace striker

Kwesi Appiah (centre) is in his second loan spell with Cambridge

Cambridge United are not confident of keeping Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah beyond January.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals during his U's loan spell, which ends in two weeks.

"We are doing everything we can to keep Kwesi," U's chief executive Jez George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"However, there is speculation that there are Championship and League One clubs trying to buy him. If that's the case, we're out of the occasion."

Appiah is in his second spell with the U's, after scoring 10 times in last season's promotion-winning campaign from the Conference.

He has only made one senior start for Palace and, with Cambridge having signed Jordan Chiedozie and Rory Gaffney set to arrive in January, George expects the forward to make a permanent move elsewhere.

"We have to plan for life without Kwesi after January," he said. "We appreciate everything he has done for us, he's been a fantastic player for our club."

Meanwhile, midfielder Issa Diallo has been released after making nine appearances and will return to France to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"It means he can be around his family. I think it's a sensible decision for everybody," said boss Richard Money.