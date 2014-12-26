Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Former England striker Emile Heskey came off the bench to score on his Bolton Wanderers debut and inspire his new side to victory against Blackburn.
Heskey, 36, met a pass from former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen to slide in an equaliser after Josh King's coolly-taken opener for the visitors.
Darren Pratley then side-footed in a winner for Neil Lennon's Bolton.
It was Heskey's first appearance in English football since featuring for Aston Villa in May 2012.
The former Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Wigan forward replaced Robert Hall at half-time and was instrumental in helping the Trotters extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.
Blackburn remain two spots adrift of the play-off places but are now just five points ahead of Bolton, who move up to 14th spot.
The visitors started brightly and Rhodes hit an upright with a back-post header from Marcus Olsson's swirling cross.
|Bolton extend winning home form against Blackburn
|Bolton have won the last five meetings at the Macron Stadium against Blackburn since Rovers won 2-0 there in the Premier League in November 2009.
Lonergan made two fine saves to hold Blackburn at bay, reacting well to Tom Cairney's low volley before foiling Ben Marshall in a one-on-one.
Gudjohnsen, 36, almost marked his first home start for Bolton in 14 years with a goal, shooting wide after getting on the end of a Liam Feeney cross.
Rhodes spurned a glorious opening at the other end, firing off target after running on to an inviting Marshall pass, before King eventually broke the deadlock.
The Norway forward rounded Lonergan to slip home his first Blackburn goal this season after racing on to Adam Henley's long ball.
Jason Steele protected Blackburn's half-time advantage, parrying Lee Chung-Yong's long-range effort in what was the hosts' only real first-half threat.
Heskey, who had not played a competitive game since April, came off the bench after the break and almost created a goal inside 90 seconds, but Feeney fired into the side netting from the former's cross.
However Heskey did find the net moments later with a close-range finish, before Lee had an effort deflected onto the woodwork by Henley.
Pratley then side-footed Lennon's side into the lead after getting onto the end of Dorian Dervite's knock-down.
Rhodes found the back of the net, but had his effort ruled out for a foul in the build up, then twice hit a post as he tried to bundle the ball home.
Rovers striker Rudy Gestede then hit the bar during a frantic finish in which Lonergan tipped a Corry Evans header over.
Bolton boss Neil Lennon: "Only Gudjohnsen could see that pass and I thought Heskey was awesome when he came on.
"However, I didn't expect that from Emile, if I am honest. Everyone raised eyebrows when we brought him in but you can see why we have done now.
"It is a great story because maybe people have been laughing about us bringing these two guys in. But you can see the qualities they still have."
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "I suppose you could put it down to a bit of inexperience in a young group, but even when we went 2-1 down they showed a fantastic spirit to keep going.
"Our oldest player was 26 so the future of the club is secure, these players are only going to get better. It should have been done at half-time."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 25Vela
- 4Mills
- 14DerviteBooked at 55mins
- 5Ream
- 18Danns
- 21Pratley
- 11HallSubstituted forHeskeyat 45'minutes
- 27Lee
- 7FeeneySubstituted forWheaterat 88'minutes
- 22GudjohnsenSubstituted forTrotterat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bogdan
- 3Moxey
- 6Spearing
- 17Trotter
- 19Heskey
- 31Wheater
- 40Clough
Blackburn
- 30Steele
- 2Henley
- 5Hanley
- 22DuffyBooked at 56mins
- 14Olsson
- 12MarshallSubstituted forDunnat 87'minutes
- 25Tunnicliffe
- 29EvansBooked at 85mins
- 7KingSubstituted forConwayat 75'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forGestedeat 69'minutes
- 11Rhodes
Substitutes
- 4Kilgallon
- 8Dunn
- 13Eastwood
- 16Varney
- 17Williamson
- 32Conway
- 39Gestede
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 23,203
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Jordan Rhodes tries a through ball, but Rudy Gestede is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Wheater replaces Liam Feeney.
Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).
Ryan Tunnicliffe (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. David Dunn replaces Ben Marshall.
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Hand ball by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Booking
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Markus Olsson (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matt Mills.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Lonergan.
Attempt saved. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter replaces Eidur Gudjohnsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Joshua King.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Dorian Dervite.
Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Emile Heskey (Bolton Wanderers).
Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces Tom Cairney.
Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Josh Vela tries a through ball, but Emile Heskey is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Mills with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Pratley.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Blackburn Rovers 1. Emile Heskey (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eidur Gudjohnsen.