Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Former England striker Emile Heskey came off the bench to score on his Bolton Wanderers debut and inspire his new side to victory against Blackburn.

Heskey, 36, met a pass from former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen to slide in an equaliser after Josh King's coolly-taken opener for the visitors.

Darren Pratley then side-footed in a winner for Neil Lennon's Bolton.

It was Heskey's first appearance in English football since featuring for Aston Villa in May 2012.

The former Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Wigan forward replaced Robert Hall at half-time and was instrumental in helping the Trotters extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Blackburn remain two spots adrift of the play-off places but are now just five points ahead of Bolton, who move up to 14th spot.

The visitors started brightly and Rhodes hit an upright with a back-post header from Marcus Olsson's swirling cross.

Bolton have won the last five meetings at the Macron Stadium against Blackburn since Rovers won 2-0 there in the Premier League in November 2009.

Lonergan made two fine saves to hold Blackburn at bay, reacting well to Tom Cairney's low volley before foiling Ben Marshall in a one-on-one.

Gudjohnsen, 36, almost marked his first home start for Bolton in 14 years with a goal, shooting wide after getting on the end of a Liam Feeney cross.

Rhodes spurned a glorious opening at the other end, firing off target after running on to an inviting Marshall pass, before King eventually broke the deadlock.

The Norway forward rounded Lonergan to slip home his first Blackburn goal this season after racing on to Adam Henley's long ball.

Jason Steele protected Blackburn's half-time advantage, parrying Lee Chung-Yong's long-range effort in what was the hosts' only real first-half threat.

Heskey made the difference - Lennon

Heskey, who had not played a competitive game since April, came off the bench after the break and almost created a goal inside 90 seconds, but Feeney fired into the side netting from the former's cross.

However Heskey did find the net moments later with a close-range finish, before Lee had an effort deflected onto the woodwork by Henley.

Pratley then side-footed Lennon's side into the lead after getting onto the end of Dorian Dervite's knock-down.

Rhodes found the back of the net, but had his effort ruled out for a foul in the build up, then twice hit a post as he tried to bundle the ball home.

Rovers striker Rudy Gestede then hit the bar during a frantic finish in which Lonergan tipped a Corry Evans header over.

Bolton boss Neil Lennon: "Only Gudjohnsen could see that pass and I thought Heskey was awesome when he came on.

"However, I didn't expect that from Emile, if I am honest. Everyone raised eyebrows when we brought him in but you can see why we have done now.

"It is a great story because maybe people have been laughing about us bringing these two guys in. But you can see the qualities they still have."

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "I suppose you could put it down to a bit of inexperience in a young group, but even when we went 2-1 down they showed a fantastic spirit to keep going.

"Our oldest player was 26 so the future of the club is secure, these players are only going to get better. It should have been done at half-time."