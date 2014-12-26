Match ends, Swansea City 1, Aston Villa 0.
Swansea City 1-0 Aston Villa
- Swansea move to seventh with back-to-back wins
- Welsh side earn first Boxing Day win since 2007
- Villa suffer second loss in three games
Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick gave Swansea a hard-earned win over Aston Villa at a soaking Liberty Stadium.
Sigurdsson's dipping effort from the edge of the area came in a first half dominated by the hosts.
Villa were the more dominant after the break as the torrential rain which blighted the first half eased.
Andreas Weimann was wasteful, but the best chance - an injury-time header from Christian Benteke - was saved superbly by Lukasz Fabianski.
Swansea's first Boxing Day win since 2007 lifts them up to seventh in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal's match against Queens Park Rangers later on Saturday.
For Villa, meanwhile, their dreadful Christmas record continues. They have not won on Boxing Day since 2005 and this loss - their second in three matches - sees Paul Lambert's men drop to 13th in the table.
Despite the sodden turf, Swansea began breezily as they controlled possession and sought to outmanoeuvre Villa's three-man midfield with their five.
Jefferson Montero was a beneficiary of this ploy, the winger cutting inside from the left to excellent effect as he beat the visitors' defenders at will.
It was one of the Ecuadorian's runs which led to the opening goal. After Montero was fouled by Jores Okore, Sigurdsson whipped the resultant free-kick into the top corner.
A hamstring injury meant Montero was taken off and replaced by Wayne Routledge after 22 minutes.
At half-time, Lambert brought forward Andreas Weimann on for defender Aly Cissokho and switched to a 4-3-3 formation. The tactical adjustment prompted a period of pressure from Villa, with Weimann's direct running keeping Swansea's defenders occupied.
A chipped pass from Benteke sent Gabriel Agbonlahor running free on goal but his looping shot sailed wide after what appeared to by a slight nudge in his back from Swansea captain Ashley Williams.
Villa's mounting pressure culminated in their best chance of the game, which fell to Benteke in added time, but the Belgian's header was brilliantly saved by Fabianski.
Swansea boss Garry Monk: "It was a tough game. In the first half we played some lovely stuff, had an early goal and could have had one or two more.
"We showed great defensive qualities, and there was a great save from Fabianski in the end. It was a great stop at a crucial point of the game.
"Both teams dug in and tried to win the game and, thankfully, it was us. We're improving all the time. These types of results are good for the mentality. Ultimately, we have to be happy."
Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert: "We're very pleased with how we played. I thought we were fantastic throughout the game. I thought we passed the ball excellently and the goalkeeper kept them in the game.
"If you ask the lads in the dressing room, they want the games to come quickly because they're playing well.
"The way we're playing is really pleasing. We've changed the way we've played over the last three to four weeks and the lads have been brilliant with it."
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 22Rangel
- 33Fernández
- 6Williams
- 3Taylor
- 8ShelveyBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCarrollat 60'minutes
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 12Dyer
- 23G SigurdssonSubstituted forEmnesat 78'minutes
- 20MonteroSubstituted forRoutledgeat 22'minutes
- 10Bony
Substitutes
- 11Emnes
- 14Carroll
- 15Routledge
- 18Gomis
- 25Tremmel
- 27Bartley
- 29Richards
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 21Hutton
- 5OkoreBooked at 76mins
- 4Vlaar
- 6ClarkBooked at 49mins
- 23CissokhoSubstituted forWeimannat 45'minutes
- 16Delph
- 24C SánchezBooked at 36mins
- 8CleverleySubstituted forGrealishat 77'minutes
- 11AgbonlahorBooked at 89mins
- 20Benteke
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 10Weimann
- 17Herd
- 28N'Zogbia
- 31Given
- 34Lowton
- 40Grealish
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 20,683
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Aston Villa 0.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Swansea City).
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ron Vlaar.
Attempt missed. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fabian Delph.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Hutton with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jores Okore with a cross.
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Dyer (Swansea City).
Booking
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Foul by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Offside, Aston Villa. Carlos Sánchez tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Offside, Swansea City. Angel Rangel tries a through ball, but Nathan Dyer is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Marvin Emnes replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Tom Cleverley.
Booking
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jores Okore (Aston Villa).
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Aston Villa. Carlos Sánchez tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Dyer (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a through ball.
Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City).
Offside, Swansea City. Gylfi Sigurdsson tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Attempt saved. Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.