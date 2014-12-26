Match ends, Chelsea 2, West Ham United 0.
Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United
-
- From the section Football
- Chelsea three points clear at end of day
- Costa scores 13th PL goal of season
- West Ham have won one of last 17 PL games v Blues
Leaders Chelsea tightened their grip on the Premier League's top spot with a commanding victory over West Ham.
The Blues had already come close through Oscar and Gary Cahill when John Terry turned in Diego Costa's header from close range.
After a tame first half, West Ham offered more in the second, but their hopes were snuffed out by Costa's drilled finish just after the hour.
Morgan Amalfitano hit the post late on but Chelsea racked up 28 shots at goal.
Chelsea look set to finish 2014 at the top of the table - and the quality of their performance suggested they may well still be there in May.
Their manager Jose Mourinho accused West Ham of playing "19th century football" after the teams' goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in January, but this Blues side, with the attacking threat Costa and Cesc Fabregas, never looked like being denied.
The visitors' style has taken a quantum leap forward since - with 29 goals in their first 17 league games this season compared to 14 over the same period in 2013-14 - but it was clear as soon as the team sheets were published that Sam Allardyce intended a defensive performance similar to 11 months ago.
The West Ham manager dropped Alex Song and Diafra Sakho to the bench ahead of Sunday's meeting with Arsenal and told television before kick-off that "we have to stop Chelsea - it's as simple as that".
His ambitions were almost undermined by Carl Jenkinson's lapse inside the first five minutes.
The right-back, on loan from Arsenal, allowed Oscar to dart in behind him and was relieved to see the Brazilian blaze over from six yards out after latching onto Willian's floated ball in.
But it was only a temporary reprieve.
Gary Cahill thumped a shot straight at Adrian and the seemingly inevitable Chelsea opener arrived after Eden Hazard almost wriggled his way in on goal.
James Collins' last-ditch tackle had denied the Belgian on that occasion, but from the resulting corner the defender lost Terry, who was free to poke in as Costa flicked on.
The Blues did not let up and Costa punted over when well placed before Branislav Ivanovic appealed in vain for a penalty as he went down under Andy Carroll's challenge.
For West Ham, with only 27% of possession, Chelsea's slim scoreboard advantage was the only positive to take from the first half.
The away side briefly flickered into life after the break and Terry had to be alert to cover across and block Valencia's route to goal.
Sakho and Song were introduced for the Hammers but, just as a few concerns could be felt around Stamford Bridge, Costa's dead-eyed finish ensured the home fans could enjoy the final half hour in comfort.
The Spain international's dummy took Tomkins, Winston Reid and Carl Jenkinson out of the game before his fierce low drive did likewise for goalkeeper Adrian.
A late cameo for Didier Drogba was applauded warmly and West Ham were denied a late mood-killing consolation as Amalfitano's flick hit the woodwork after a neat run took him past Terry and Cahill.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 4Fàbregas
- 21Matic
- 22WillianSubstituted forSantos do Nascimentoat 86'minutes
- 8OscarSubstituted forMikelat 83'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forDrogbaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Zouma
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 11Drogba
- 12Mikel
- 14Schürrle
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 19CollinsBooked at 28mins
- 2ReidBooked at 58mins
- 3CresswellBooked at 33mins
- 4Nolan
- 16NobleSubstituted forSongat 59'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 11DowningSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 74'minutes
- 9CarrollSubstituted forSakhoat 59'minutes
- 31E Valencia
Substitutes
- 7Jarvis
- 15Sakho
- 17O'Brien
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 24Cole
- 30Song
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, West Ham United 0.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Collins.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Didier Drogba.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by John Terry.
Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ramires.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by John Obi Mikel.
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alexandre Song.
Attempt missed. Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandre Song.
Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).
Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ramires replaces Willian.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. John Obi Mikel replaces Oscar.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Didier Drogba replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enner Valencia (West Ham United).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).
Attempt missed. Alexandre Song (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Morgan Amalfitano.
Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diafra Sakho (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Stewart Downing.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandre Song.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill.
Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Adrián.
Attempt saved. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Oscar (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).