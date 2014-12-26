Premier League
Leicester1Tottenham2

Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

By Andy Cryer

BBC Sport

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in 23 appearances for Spurs this season
  • Foxes not won in 13 league matches
  • Leicester five points adrift
  • Tottenham win three in a row
  • Harry Kane scores 15th of the season

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester City's winless Premier League run is now 13 matches after Christian Eriksen's goal gave Tottenham a third straight win.

Harry Kane's close-range finish from Nacer Chadli's cross put the visitors ahead in the first minute.

Leicester's Leonardo Ulloa headed against a post before levelling with a flick early in the second half.

Riyad Mahrez curled a free-kick against the bar for the hosts before Eriksen's 25-yard strike won it for Spurs.

The defeat increases the pressure on Leicester boss Nigel Pearson, whose side had a late penalty appeal turned down after a challenge by Jan Vertonghen on Jamie Vardy.

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Foxes falling short - Nigel Pearson

Last season's Championship title-winners are now five points adrift at the basement.

Only two teams have escaped relegation after being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas, with Sunderland one of those 12 months ago.

Leicester's hopes of following suit were dented early on by Tottenham who, after a slow start to life under Mauricio Pochettino, have suffered just one defeat in their last six league matches.

Part of their upturn in fortunes has been down to 21-year-old Kane and he delivered again within a minute, scoring his 13th goal in the last 18 games.

The striker took advantage of Wes Morgan's slip inside the penalty area to collect Chadli's scuffed cross and drill low into the net.

In the 12 games since beating Manchester United in September, the Foxes's only points have been earned in draw with fellow strugglers Burnley and Sunderland.

But they caused Tottenham problems in an open first half.

With Pearson in the stands due to a one-match touchline ban, the hosts should have been level when the recalled Ulloa sent a free header against a post.

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham: Pochettino hails 'improving' Spurs

Eight of Tottenham's last nine matches had produced three or more goals and they looked on course for a repeat soon after the break as Ulloa deftly flicked in Mahrez's low near-post cross.

That was only the hosts' fifth goal in 10-and-a-half games but they looked like adding to it as Mahrez's free-kick hit the bar.

Spurs were ahead again against the run of play when Eriksen's free-kick squeezed in past goalkeeper Ben Hamer at the near post.

And, despite heavy pressure, the Foxes were unable to level, with Morgan's close range effort pounced on by Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We started very well, scored early and had many chances to score. After 20 minutes we lost control of the game.

"You can never relax in the Premier League. The level of our league is high and Leicester deserved more, because it didn't reflect their performance on the day."

Harry Kane
Spurs win three in a row under Mauricio Pochettino for the first time
Leonardo Ulloa
Leicester suffered their first Boxing Day defeat in 10 years
Leonardo Ulloa
Leonardo Ulloa has scored seven goals for Leicester this season
Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen has scored seven goals this season
Tottenham
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 10 matches on Boxing Day

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 12Hamer
  • 17Simpson
  • 27Wasilewski
  • 5Morgan
  • 3KoncheskySubstituted forKnockaertat 83'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 10KingSubstituted forJamesat 45'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 35NugentSubstituted forVardyat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Ulloa

Substitutes

  • 2de Laet
  • 7Hammond
  • 8James
  • 9Vardy
  • 19Cambiasso
  • 24Knockaert
  • 31Smith

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2WalkerBooked at 35mins
  • 21Fazio
  • 5VertonghenBooked at 82mins
  • 3Rose
  • 25StambouliSubstituted forMasonat 45'minutes
  • 42Bentaleb
  • 11Lamela
  • 23Eriksen
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forSoldadoat 63'minutes
  • 18KaneSubstituted forPaulinhoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Chiriches
  • 8Paulinho
  • 9Soldado
  • 13Vorm
  • 17Townsend
  • 33Davies
  • 38Mason
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
31,870

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulinho.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.

Booking

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew James with a cross.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).

Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater with a cross.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Paulinho replaces Harry Kane.

Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Anthony Knockaert replaces Paul Konchesky.

Booking

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces David Nugent.

Attempt missed. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

Foul by Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur).

David Nugent (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Goal!

Goal! Leicester City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City).

Hand ball by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Nugent.

Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcin Wasilewski (Leicester City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea18143140132745
2Man City18133239152442
3Man Utd18105333191435
4Southampton18102631141732
5West Ham189452921831
6Arsenal1886432221030
7Tottenham189362424030
8Swansea188462319428
9Liverpool187472224-225
10Newcastle186571926-723
11Stoke186481923-422
12Everton185672728-121
13Aston Villa185581122-1120
14Sunderland1831051627-1119
15West Brom184591826-817
16QPR1852112134-1317
17Hull183781825-716
18Crystal Palace183692030-1015
19Burnley183691227-1515
20Leicester1824121631-1510
