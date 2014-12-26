Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United

Wayne Rooney (r) and Radamel Falcao celebrate after combining for Manchester United's opener against Newcastle at Old Trafford

Man Utd remain third, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea

Louis van Gaal's side unbeaten in eight

Newcastle have lost four in a row

Wayne Rooney now has eight league goals this season

Manchester United made it 11 Boxing Day wins in a row, with a 3-1 victory against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney put United in front from a fine Radamel Falcao cross.

Excelling in central midfield, Rooney added his 12th Premier League goal against Newcastle and then provided the cross for Robin van Persie's header.

Papiss Cisse netted a late consolation from the spot for Newcastle but Louis van Gaal's team are now unbeaten in eight Premier League matches.

Newcastle could reflect on referee Mike Jones' failure to spot Juan Mata clipping Yoan Gouffran's heels inside the box when the contest was still goalless.

But once Rooney had completed a sensational move to nudge United ahead, there was no way back for the visitors.

Boxing clever on Boxing Day Manchester United have a phenomenal record on Boxing Day during the Premier League era. After their latest success, they have now had 23 Boxing Day fixtures since 1992, won an incredible 19, drawn three and lost just one, at Middlesbrough in 2002.

Falcao has made a limited impact since joining the Red Devils on loan from Monaco on transfer deadline day.

But his slide to reach Mata's cross-field pass - and first-time cross - provided Rooney with a tap-in that brought Old Trafford to its feet.

Falcao was a key figure in the second too, nipping in to win possession inside the Newcastle half.

Phil Jones quickly found Mata, whose pass provided Rooney with the opportunity to heap even more misery on the team he has scored against in the league more often than any other.

Rooney came close to a hat-trick when he floated a free-kick onto the roof of Jak Alnwick's goal.

Instead, he had to make do with an assist, providing an excellent cross-field ball for Van Persie, who fired home from close range.

It was not a day for Newcastle's 17-year-old Adam Armstrong to shine on his first league start. The youngster had one early run at the United defence but it was soon snuffed out.

And while Cisse at least provided some cheer near the end, the Magpies suffered their fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "The difference between the two sides was the cutting edge of United. They were really good going forward.

"When we over committed they were clinical. They didn't have a raft of chances today, our goalie only made one save from (Antonio) Valencia and other than that, he didn't have too much to do.

"We would have liked to have put more pressure on them and got more out of the game.

"We've got two home games now and we need to try and take four points from those games to stabilise our position and then get some players back.

"We've got nine senior players not involved today and it is too many. I've had that for a good two and a half months now.

"I've got my medical team under full jurisdiction to get some bodies back and maybe in January we need to get one or two in to make sure we push on until the end of the season."

Three and easy. Robin van Persie (r) holds off Steven Taylor to score Manchester United's third goal against Newcastle at Old Trafford

Slide rule. Radamel Falcao (floor) slides in to set up Wayne Rooney for Manchester United's opener at Old Trafford

Happy Christmas. Sir Alex Ferguson (l) celebrates Manchester United's victory.

Papiss Cisse scores Newcastle's consolation from the spot at Old Trafford