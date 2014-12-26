Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 3.
West Bromwich Albion 1-3 Manchester City
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City scored three first-half goals and survived a snowstorm as they beat West Brom to stay three points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Fernando hooked City ahead after Ben Foster dropped a Jesus Navas cross.
Yaya Toure made it 2-0 from the spot after a foul on David Silva, who added a third with a precise finish.
Heavy snow made conditions difficult after half-time and West Brom managed a late consolation when Brown Ideye netted from close range.
The win was City's ninth consecutive victory in all competitions, equalling a club record and keeping the pressure on Chelsea, who had beaten West Ham earlier in the day.
Just as in their success over Crystal Palace last weekend, it came without the defending champions fielding a recognised striker.
But that made little difference to the fluency of the visitors' attacks, with David Silva orchestrating play as they out-passed the Baggies before the break.
City were helped on their way by a mistake by West Brom keeper Ben Foster, who spilled a deflected Navas cross and allowed Fernando to swivel and score his first goal for City.
Five minutes later it was 2-0. Joleon Lescott cut out a Silva pass, but fouled the Spaniard as he pounced on to the loose ball in the area and Toure converted the resulting penalty with ease.
West Brom could not live with the speed at which City were attacking, but fared much better when they came forward themselves.
Only poor finishing let them down, with Saido Berahino twice dragging the ball wide with only Joe Hart to beat.
James Morrison finally forced Hart into a stop of note with a fierce effort before half-time, but by then City were out of sight thanks to Silva's deft curling shot.
The weather meant the game changed completely in the second half, with snow swirling around the ground and making visibility difficult.
Snow also began to stick on the pitch, holding up the ball and making it almost impossible for City to continue playing their slick passing game.
West Brom fared rather better but their finishing did not improve, with Silvestre Varela wasting another good opening when he fired wide at the far post.
Alan Irvine's side had won just one of their previous seven matches and they never looked capable of the kind of comeback that would have allowed them to improve that record.
They did at least end the game on a high note, with Hart's attempted punch eventually bouncing over the line off an unwitting Ideye, to give the £10m striker his first league goal since his arrival at The Hawthorns in the summer.
West Brom head coach Alan Irvine: "We started well, but the first time City went up the pitch they got a goal which was down to our mistake.
"We continued to look as if we might score and came very close on a few occasions.
"We looked as if we were very much in the game but we made individual errors that when you make them in the Premier League are costly, and when you make them against Manchester City they are extremely costly."
When asked about speculation over his future, Irvine added: "The chairman will make a decision as far as that is concerned. I can't control it.
"Can I be confident about it? Not necessarily, because I don't know what the thinking is.
"All I can do is work as hard as I do and keep on trying to get the right kind of performances and results."
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I am very pleased with the performance. It was very difficult to play, especially in the second half.
"In the first 45 minutes, both teams could play and we did very well and scored goals. In the second half, it was more difficult."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 2Wisdom
- 23McAuley
- 6Lescott
- 15PocognoliSubstituted forGamboaat 66'minutes
- 7Morrison
- 21Mulumbu
- 29Sessegnon
- 8GardnerSubstituted forBruntat 66'minutes
- 27VarelaSubstituted forIdeyeat 67'minutes
- 18Berahino
Substitutes
- 4Baird
- 5Yacob
- 9Ideye
- 11Brunt
- 13Myhill
- 16Gamboa
- 25Dawson
Man City
- 1Hart
- 3Sagna
- 26Demichelis
- 20Mangala
- 22Clichy
- 6RegesBooked at 84mins
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forFernandinhoat 69'minutes
- 15Navas
- 21SilvaSubstituted forKolarovat 63'minutes
- 8NasriSubstituted forLampardat 75'minutes
- 7Milner
Substitutes
- 5Zabaleta
- 11Kolarov
- 13Caballero
- 18Lampard
- 25Fernandinho
- 35Jovetic
- 38Boyata
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 26,040
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 3.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Martín Demichelis.
Foul by Fernando (Manchester City).
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Manchester City 3. Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
Attempt blocked. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Morrison.
Booking
Fernando (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fernando (Manchester City).
Cristian Gamboa (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Morrison.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaël Clichy.
Offside, Manchester City. Gaël Clichy tries a through ball, but James Milner is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Frank Lampard replaces Samir Nasri.
Attempt missed. Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gareth McAuley following a corner.
Attempt missed. Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Attempt blocked. Cristian Gamboa (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Brown Ideye (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth McAuley.
Attempt blocked. Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Yaya Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Brown Ideye replaces Silvestre Varela.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Cristian Gamboa replaces Sébastien Pocognoli.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Brunt replaces Craig Gardner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sébastien Pocognoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces David Silva.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
Offside, Manchester City. Martín Demichelis tries a through ball, but James Milner is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joleon Lescott.
Attempt blocked. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Silvestre Varela (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Silvestre Varela.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a through ball.