Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Raheem Sterling has scored three goals in his last three appearances after going 17 games without one for Liverpool

Reds keep fifth league clean sheet

Burnley one point from safety

Clarets fail to score for eighth time

Raheem Sterling's sixth goal of the season earned Liverpool their first win in four Premier League games as Burnley paid for a string of missed chances.

Danny Ings hit the post from distance, with Ashley Barnes firing the rebound over as the Clarets dominated.

Scott Arfield went close, before Sterling rounded Tom Heaton following Philippe Coutinho's clever flick.

Liverpool keeper Brad Jones was forced off with a thigh injury and substitute Simon Mignolet was far from convincing.

Liverpool climb to ninth in the Premier League.

Yet they remain a shadow of the side that went into last season's Christmas programme on top of the Premier League.

This was an uncomfortable afternoon for Brendan Rodgers's side, who were poor for long periods.

In contrast, Burnley, who drop to 19th, were dominant and showed great heart and desire.

But their inability to take chances cost them dear and they face starting 2015 in the relegation zone unless they can pull off one of the surprises of the season at Manchester City on Sunday.

Simon Mignolet became the eighth goalkeeper to come on as a substitute in the Premier League this season

Liverpool might have finished on a high in their previous outing against Arsenal but they were fortunate not to fall behind early in east Lancashire.

Ings hit the woodwork with a low 25-yard drive after spinning into space with Jones rooted to his line, Barnes blazing the rebound over from close range.

Moments later Jones was forced off with a suspected thigh problem, paving the way for Mignolet's return to action just two weeks after Rodgers said the 26-year-old had been dropped "indefinitely".

Yet the Belgian was fortunate to escape unpunished as Ings charged down a kick by the substitute keeper before the hosts carved out a succession of chances.

Liverpool were relieved to be on level terms at the interval, with Burnley dominant in every aspect.

But the Clarets have struggled for goals this season.

First Barnes fired narrowly over the bar, before Arfield's shot deflected off Lucas and whistled narrowly wide. George Boyd then went close from 20-yards.

Yet Liverpool secured the points when Coutinho lofted a ball into Sterling's path, the forward rounding the keeper to score.

Still Burnley threatened.

Mignolet took too long to clear the ball, with Michael Keane heading a good chance into the side netting from the resulting corner.

Forward Sam Vokes, who suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in March, made his first appearance of the season as a substitute.

But Burnley were unable to force an equaliser as Liverpool secured only their fifth league clean sheet of the season.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We had our pocket pinched today with how they got away with a win.

"It is as well as we have played, considering the opposition, since I have been at the club.

"If not totally dominant, we were very dominant. The challenge is not just to be excellent but to win."

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We had to show a different side to us, different types of qualities to what we showed against Arsenal and Bournemouth.

"We didn't play too well in the first half but we defended well, got our blocks in, stopped crosses and it didn't come into the box.

"I thought in terms of our character and resilience in the game we showed outstanding qualities when needed.

"There weren't many chances but the one clear one that came to us we put it away. We deserved three points for the character we showed."

Burnley and Liverpool fans joined in a minute's applause for former Clarets defender Clarke Carlisle, who is in hospital after being hit by a lorry on Monday

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers used to work with Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche at Watford in 2008-09

Burnley lost at home in the Premier League for the first time since 26 October

