Match ends, Nuneaton Town 4, AFC Telford United 4.
Nuneaton Town 4-4 AFC Telford United
-
- From the section Football
Sean Cooke's 25-yard strike in the final seconds helped AFC Telford United earn a dramatic draw against Nuneaton.
Sam Smith gave Telford an early lead but James Armson levelled from the spot after Michael Gash was fouled.
The Bucks retook the lead when Adam Farrell netted from 12 yards but Adam Dawson's free-kick levelled.
Armson and Onome Sodje struck to give Nuneaton a 4-2 lead before Neill Byrne and Cooke both scored in added time as Telford stole an unlikely point.
It was new Telford boss Steve Kittrick's first Conference game at the helm, after taking charge for Monday night's FA Trophy first round replay win on penalties against Chester.
AFC Telford United manager Steve Kittrick told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"After we got in front at 2-1, it looked like there was only one team going on to win it. But we made a simple mistake and let them back in it. We aren't going to point fingers but we need to get out of the bottom four and mistakes like that won't help.
"It's a massive frustration, but it was a fantastic fightback and we are a point better off than we were this morning. We are playing a mini league at the bottom and, if it means that we get out the bottom four in April, that will be considered a success.
"We got into the players at half-time, and I admire them for what they have done. When we get our squad back fit we'll see what happens - at the moment it is what it is."
Line-ups
Nuneaton
- 1Burton
- 17Smith
- 11Streete
- 4Cowan
- 3Franklin
- 9DawsonSubstituted forQuinnat 87'minutes
- 7Armson
- 18Brown
- 6Walker
- 14Gash
- 28Sodje
Substitutes
- 2Starosta
- 20Kavanagh
- 21Quinn
- 26Fowler
- 32Richards
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 23Higgins
- 6Grogan
- 4ByrneBooked at 37mins
- 3Brownhill
- 10GraySubstituted forCookeat 71'minutes
- 8Barnett
- 21Todd
- 15Owens
- 9Farrell
- 18Smith
Substitutes
- 12Cooke
- 13Pryce
- 19Deacey
- 25Hall
- Referee:
- Stephen Ross
- Attendance:
- 1,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nuneaton Town 4, AFC Telford United 4.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 4, AFC Telford United 4. Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 4, AFC Telford United 3. Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Higgins with a cross.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Onome Sodje tries a through ball, but Onome Sodje is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nuneaton Town. Ryan Quinn replaces Adam Dawson.
Offside, Nuneaton Town. Onome Sodje tries a through ball, but Onome Sodje is caught offside.
Foul by Ryan Higgins (AFC Telford United).
Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Armson (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 4, AFC Telford United 2. Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Higgins (AFC Telford United).
Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 3, AFC Telford United 2. James Armson (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Higgins (AFC Telford United).
Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Cooke replaces Tony Gray.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt missed. Onome Sodje (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Michael Gash (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Adam Walker (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Attempt missed. James Armson (Nuneaton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 2, AFC Telford United 2. Adam Dawson (Nuneaton Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Owens (AFC Telford United).
Michael Gash (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Tony Gray tries a through ball, but Tony Gray is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Michael Gash (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Dawson.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Attempt blocked. Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Nuneaton Town 1, AFC Telford United 2. Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Brownhill with a cross.
Foul by Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town).
Tony Gray (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Andy Todd (AFC Telford United).