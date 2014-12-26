Nuneaton Town 4-4 AFC Telford United

James Armson's red card against Halifax was rescinded allowing him to play against Telford

Sean Cooke's 25-yard strike in the final seconds helped AFC Telford United earn a dramatic draw against Nuneaton.

Sam Smith gave Telford an early lead but James Armson levelled from the spot after Michael Gash was fouled.

The Bucks retook the lead when Adam Farrell netted from 12 yards but Adam Dawson's free-kick levelled.

Armson and Onome Sodje struck to give Nuneaton a 4-2 lead before Neill Byrne and Cooke both scored in added time as Telford stole an unlikely point.

It was new Telford boss Steve Kittrick's first Conference game at the helm, after taking charge for Monday night's FA Trophy first round replay win on penalties against Chester.

AFC Telford United manager Steve Kittrick told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"After we got in front at 2-1, it looked like there was only one team going on to win it. But we made a simple mistake and let them back in it. We aren't going to point fingers but we need to get out of the bottom four and mistakes like that won't help.

"It's a massive frustration, but it was a fantastic fightback and we are a point better off than we were this morning. We are playing a mini league at the bottom and, if it means that we get out the bottom four in April, that will be considered a success.

"We got into the players at half-time, and I admire them for what they have done. When we get our squad back fit we'll see what happens - at the moment it is what it is."