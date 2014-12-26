Boxing Day predictions: Lawro v MOTD commentator Guy Mowbray

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

MOTD commentator Guy Mowbray
Mowbray is backing Liverpool and Man Utd for wins, but tips QPR to hold Arsenal

Lawro's opponent for the Boxing Day Premier League fixtures is Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray.

Mowbray is backing leaders Chelsea to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table, but thinks they and second-placed Manchester City will both have to battle to get the busy festive period off to a winning start.

"Chelsea's 100% home run has to end sometime, but I don't think it will just yet," Mowbray told BBC Sport. "They'll be run close by West Ham though.

"City will get the job done at West Brom but not without a fright. I think that might be the game of the day."

Premier League predictions
ResultLawroGuy
BOXING DAY
Chelsea v West Ham2-02-02-1
Burnley v Liverpool0-10-21-3
Crystal Palace v Southampton1-31-11-1
Everton v Stoke0-12-12-2
Leicester v Tottenham1-21-12-1
Man Utd v Newcastle3-12-03-0
Sunderland v Hull1-32-12-0
Swansea v Aston Villa1-02-01-1
West Brom v Man City1-30-22-3
Arsenal v QPR2-13-01-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

Last week, Lawro got six correct results from 10 games, with two perfect scores.

His score of 10 points edged out singer Olly Murs, who also picked six correct results, but with one perfect score to give him a total of eight points.

We are keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after week 17
Lawro123
Guests116

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

BOXING DAY

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Guy's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Guy's prediction: 1-3.

Match report.

Crystal Palace 1-3 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Guy's prediction: 1-1.

Match report.

Everton 0-1 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Guy's prediction: 2-2.

Match report.

Leicester 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Guy's prediction: 2-1.

Match report.

Man Utd 3-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Guy's prediction: 3-0.

Match report.

Sunderland 1-3 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Guy's prediction: 2-0.

Match report.

Swansea 1-0 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Guy's prediction: 1-1.

Match report.

West Brom 1-3 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Guy's prediction: 2-3

Match report.

Arsenal 2-1 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Guy's prediction: 1-1.

Match report.

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

Lawro v Guests
P17W7D3L7
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
11Steph Houghton
10Liam Fray, Rachel Riley
8Roddy Doyle, Tim Henman, Olly Murs, Henning Wehn, Benedict Wong
7.24Lawro (average after 17 weeks)
7Miles Jacobson, Ossie Ardiles
6Football Manager, Mark Wright & Karen Hauer
5Joe Cole, Sarah Harding & Leon Fagbemi, Van McCann, Adil Ray
4Kell Brook
2Neil Lennon

Lawro's best score: 17 points (week seven v Ossie Ardiles)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week nine v Mark Wright and Karen Hauer)

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Chelsea171520470
2.Man City171430450
3.Arsenal17115138+3
4.Man Utd17113336-1
5.Liverpool1797131+5
6.Everton1776427+5
7.Southampton1774625-2
8.Tottenham1767425-1
9.Stoke1765623+4
10.Newcastle1748520-1
11.Sunderland1747619+3
12.Aston Villa17539180
13.Hull17601118+6
14.West Ham1745817-10
15.Crystal Palace17521017+2
16.Swansea17431015-8
17.QPR17421114-1
18.Burnley173410130
19.West Brom17251011-4
20.Leicester17221380

