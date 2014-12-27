Hibernian 4-0 Rangers

Hibernian swept Rangers aside at Easter Road to make Kenny McDowall's debut in charge of the visitors a painful one.

With Scott Allan hugely impressive in the home midfield, Rangers were comprehensively dismantled.

Allan laid on passes for Scott Robertson and Liam Craig to shoot home in the second half.

David Gray opened the scoring with a wonderful strike on eight minutes, with Jason Cummings adding a close-range finish soon after.

A third consecutive victory for Hibs narrows the gap to second-placed Rangers to four points and gives Championship leaders Hearts the opportunity to move 15 points clear when they face Livingston later on Saturday.

Hibs were worthy winners, having played with style and purpose, while Rangers look ever more forlorn.

The notion that a new era might begin with McDowall barely lasted beyond his first team selection. The Rangers side was unchanged from Ally McCoist's last game at the helm before being put on gardening leave and being succeeded by his assistant.

Hibs struck early and their complete command of the game was dispiriting for the visitors.

Hibs full-back David Gray opened the scoring with a fantastic strike

The hosts were well organised with a diamond shape in midfield which allowed them to dominate centrally, with full-backs Gray and Lewis Stevenson always eager to get forward.

Stevenson had enjoyed a couple of forays forward before Gray became involved, but the right-back was soon prominent.

When a cross was cleared to him at the edge of the box, he took time to steady himself before carefully arrowing a shot into Steve Simonsen's top right-hand corner.

Four minutes later, it was Allan's cross that Craig volleyed back across goal to Cummings, who turned the ball into the empty net.

Only 12 minutes had been played, but Rangers were already too far adrift for redemption.

Much of that was due to the excellence of Allan. His passing, creativity, ability to run with the ball and chutzpah were all evident over the course of the game.

Scottish Premiership play-offs explained Scottish Premiership bottom team relegated, Scottish Championship winner promoted Championship third- and fourth-placed teams play two-legged quarter-final Winner plays Championship runner-up in two-legged semi-final Winner of that plays Premiership second-bottom team in two-legged final

Some of Rangers' woes were self-inflicted, though, since Ian Black was booked for a reckless and crude lunging tackle, and was substituted before half-time because McDowall clearly felt that he could not restrain his tackling.

Black wasn't happy, and kicked the dugout after being replaced by Kyle Hutton.

Hibs were unfazed and Robertson almost scored a third when he reached the rebound from a Cummings shot that Simonsen parried, but the midfielder turned his shot wide.

The Easter Road side were wholly dominant, although there was a brief flurry of aggression and intent from Rangers just after the break.

A half-chance even fell to substitute Kris Boyd, but he could not make full contact with the ball and skewed it wide.

The hosts might have previously been too frail psychologically to hold their nerve but manager Alan Stubbs is making significant progress.

He could also rely on the accomplishment of Allan as the midfielder created two more goals.

First, he slipped a pass to Robertson, who placed a shot beyond Simonsen's reach.

Eight minutes later, his daring run ended with a chip across the box to Craig, who carefully steered a volley into the far corner with his instep.

Rangers bemoaned a Nicky Law effort that was blocked on the line by Liam Fontaine but, in truth, they were never in contention.

Hibs thoroughly deserved the victory - with Allan even indulging in some tricks and feints before the end - and the Easter Road side will feel that they can yet achieve promotion this season.

Rangers caretaker boss Kenny McDowall (right) made no changes to the starting XI

Rangers captain Lee McCulloch (left) can't believe what's happening as his side go two behind