Scottish Championship
Livingston0Hearts1

Livingston 0-1 Heart of Midlothian

James Keatings scores for Hearts against Livingston
Keatings missed a penalty before bagging the winner at Almondvale

Hearts moved 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship with victory over Livingston.

Capitalising on Rangers' 4-0 defeat by Hibernian earlier in the day, the league leaders moved into the lead when James Keatings fired home.

Earlier, Keatings had a penalty saved by Darren Jamieson after Jason Holt had been fouled.

Having been second best in the first half, Livi improved after the break but could not find a leveller.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 5Fordyce
  • 4Mensing
  • 14GallagherBooked at 45mins
  • 31RutherfordSubstituted forOglebyat 86'minutes
  • 17McKennaSubstituted forHippolyteat 45'minutes
  • 8O'Brien
  • 6JacobsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPraprotnikat 85'minutes
  • 19GlenBooked at 26mins
  • 18White
  • 20Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2Sives
  • 9Ogleby
  • 10Robertson
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 12Walker
  • 15Praprotnik
  • 16Beaumont

Hearts

  • 1Alexander
  • 2Paterson
  • 4Wilson
  • 5OzturkBooked at 38mins
  • 44Eckersley
  • 6Gomis
  • 17Buaben
  • 11Nicholson
  • 10HoltBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPallardo Gonzalezat 59'minutes
  • 12King
  • 19KeatingsBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOliverat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 7Walker
  • 8Robinson
  • 13Hamilton
  • 14Pallardo Gonzalez
  • 16Oliver
  • 22McKay
  • 30McGhee
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
8,178

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Mensing (Livingston).

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Robert Ogleby replaces Shaun Rutherford.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Nejc Praprotnik replaces Kyle Jacobs because of an injury.

Booking

Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian).

Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).

Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Burton O'Brien (Livingston).

Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Gary Glen (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Oliver replaces James Keatings.

Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian).

Foul by Simon Mensing (Livingston).

Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Miguel Pallardó replaces Jason Holt.

Attempt saved. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Burton O'Brien (Livingston).

Jason Holt (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Kyle Jacobs (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Livingston).

Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).

Foul by Daniel Mullen (Livingston).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1816204683850
2Rangers18112538191935
3Hibernian1894533181531
4Queen of Sth188553123829
5Falkirk187562323026
6Dumbarton186481936-1722
7Raith Rovers186392036-1621
8Cowdenbeath1842121841-2314
9Alloa1834111629-1313
10Livingston1833121627-117
View full Scottish Championship table

