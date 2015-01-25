FA Cup: How to watch the competition on the BBC in January

From the section

January is FA Cup month across the BBC, with daily content on TV, radio and online to cover one of the world's most famous club knockout competitions.

The BBC, the home of the FA Cup, brought you all the action, reaction and stories from the third round and is doing the same for round four, with multiple live games across TV, radio and online.

There is FA Cup content every day of the month on all BBC platforms.

There will be highlights of a classic FA Cup match on the website every day of the month. These can be watched here.

Elsewhere, former England captain Rio Ferdinand and Helen Skelton present a special countdown of the FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments on iPlayer, with contributions from Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Vinnie Jones, Gary Lineker and Ruud Gullit, amongst others.

Other FA Cup content available via iPlayer includes a special edition of A Question of Sport and a Pointless Celebrities.

BBC Playlister has launched the FA Cup Playlist, collating all the songs used in BBC FA Cup programmes from round one through to the final.

Here is our guide to how to follow the competition on the BBC throughout January:

Third round daily content

1 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Sunderland 1-0 Leeds 1973 (Final)

BBC iWonder guide, with Maths of the Day, investigating the numbers behind FA Cup draws and asking what are the chances of a team getting a dream tie

2 January

Watch Cardiff v Colchester on BBC Two Wales and online and listen on BBC Radio 5 live.

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Chelsea 3-5 Man Utd 1998 (Third-round)

FA Cup Question of Sport on BBC One (19:30-20:00). Joining host Sue Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will be BBC FA Cup pundits Alan Shearer, Phil Neville, Jason Roberts and Trevor Sinclair.

Radio 5 live third-round preview show. Mark Chapman hosts a look ahead to the weekend's action (19:00-21:00)

"Top 10 third-round shocks" vote in Sportsday on the BBC Sport website (10:00-14:00) followed by discussion and debate of those shocks on BBC Radio 5 live (2100-2220)

3 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Everton 2003 (Third-round)

FA Cup Rewind on BBC Two (11:00). Reliving classic FA Cup matches (Hereford v Newcastle and Shrewsbury v Everton).

Football Focus live from Blyth Spartans on BBC One (12:30).

FA Cup Final Score on the red button and BBC One (16:30).

Commentary from Blyth v Birmingham City plus around the grounds on BBC Radio 5 live (15:00).

On 5 live sports extra, commentary on West Brom v Gateshead (15:00).

Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus watch all the goals online from 17:00.

Match of the Day on BBC One (22:50).

Pointless FA Cup Special (18.05): Gabby Logan, Phil Neville, Robbie Savage, Jermaine Jenas, Jacqui Oatley, Jason Mohammad and Trevor Sinclair are up against each other in a special edition of the quiz show.

4 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Sutton 2-1 Coventry City 1989 (Third-round)

FA Cup Rewind BBC Two (09:00). The classic moments from Sutton v Coventry and Wrexham v Arsenal.

FA Cup Final Score on the red button from 15:00 and BBC One at 15:50.

BBC Radio 5 live commentary on Dover v Crystal Palace (13:00), Yeovil v Manchester United (15:00) and Arsenal v Hull (17:20).

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary on Sunderland v Leeds (13:00), followed by Stoke v Wrexham (15:00).

Live text commentary of all the games on the BBC Sport website and goals as they go in online.

Match of the Day live on BBC One. Arsenal v Hull (17:20)

Match of the Day on BBC One (22:30).

5 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Wimbledon 1-0 Liverpool 1988 (Final)

FA Cup Rewind: Live text and video coverage of 1988 final rerun as live on the BBC Sport website and Red Button

FA Cup catch up video online and on iPlayer.

Match of the Day live on BBC One (19:30). AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool including fourth-round draw.

BBC Radio 5 live commentary on AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool, plus live text commentary online.

On 5 live sports extra, commentary on Burnley v Tottenham (19:45)

6 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Leicester 1-2 Wycombe 2001 (Quarter-Final)

Commentary on Everton v West Ham on BBC Radio 5 live (19:45), plus live text commentary online.

7 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Blackpool 4-3 Bolton 1953 (Final)

8 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal 1999 (Semi-final replay)

9 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Colchester 3-2 Leeds 1971 (Fifth round)

10 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Tottenham 3-2 Manchester City 1981 (Final)

11 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal 1992 (Third round)

12 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Liverpool 5-3 Luton 2006 (Third round)

13 January

West Ham v Everton, BBC Radio 5 live, 19:45 GMT

Wolves v Fulham - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, 19:45 GMT

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle 1972 (Third-round replay)

14 January:

Ipswich Town v Southampton, Match of the Day Live, BBC One and online, 19:30 GMT

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Arsenal 0-2 Millwall 1995 (Third-round replay)

15 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Liverpool 3-2 Everton 1989 (Final)

16 January

BBC Get Inspired and the FA launch the FA People's Cup, offering everyone the chance to play at Wembley.

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Chesterfield 3-3 Middlesbrough 1998 (Semi-final)

17 January

Saturday Kitchen - BBC presenter Gabby Logan a guest to look ahead to the fourth round

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Cardiff 2-1 Leeds 2002 (Third round)

BBC Songs of Praise launches competition for fans to form choir and sing 'Abide with Me' at FA Cup final

18 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Southampton 2-6 Tottenham 1995 (Fifth-round replay)

19 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Sheffield Wednesday 2-3 Everton 1966 (Final)

20 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Crystal Palace 4-3 Liverpool 1990 (Semi-final)

21 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal 1991 (Semi-final)

22 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Liverpool 4-4 Everton 1991 (Fifth-round replay)

23 January

Cambridge United v Manchester United, Match of the Day Live, BBC One and online, 19:30 GMT, plus l;ive text commentary online.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker will be a guest on The Graham Norton Show to discuss FA Cup

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Brighton 4-0 Man City 1983 (Fourth round)

24 January

MOTD Kickabout: FA Cup Roadshow, 07:45 GMT, CBBC

Football Focus, live from Birmingham City as they prepare to host neighbours West Brom

Blackburn v Swansea, BBC Two Wales and online, kick-off 12:45 GMT

BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Wales commentary of Blackburn v Swansea from 12:45 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Birmingham v West Brom from 15:00 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary of Chelsea v Bradford from 14:45 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio Wales commentary of Cardiff City v Reading, 15:00 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers, 17:30 GMT, plus live text commentary online

FA Cup Final Score: Jason Mohammad, QPR goalkeeper Robert Green and Steve Claridge introduce all the results from today's FA Cup fourth-round fixtures (Red Button and online 14:30 GMT, BBC One 16:00 GMT)

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: York City 1 - 0 Arsenal 1985 (Fourth round)

FA Cup Rewind: Fourth Round Classics, BBC Two, 11:00 GMT: Despite beating Swansea in the third round, non-league Havant & Waterlooville were given no chance of claiming victory at Liverpool in the fourth. However they led twice in the first half of their 2008 tie at Anfield - eventually losing 5-2 in a breathless encounter.

The clock will also be wound back to the 1980s, with the spotlight on two famous cup upsets from that decade - York City's 1-0 win over Arsenal and Port Vale's 2-1 victory against Tottenham.

Match of the Day: FA Cup Highlights, BBC One 22:25 GMT

25 January

Bristol City v West Ham, Match of the Day Live, BBC One and online, 13:30 GMT

BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Bristol City v West Ham from 14:00 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio 5 live commentary of Brighton v Arsenal from 16:00 GMT, plus live text commentary online

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary of Aston Villa v Bournemouth from 14:45 GMT, plus live text commentary online

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Tottenham 3-4 Manchester City 2004 (Fourth round)

FA Cup Rewind: Fourth Round Classics, BBC Two, 10:00 GMT: Relive all the action from one of the best FA Cup comebacks of all time in 2004 when 10-man Manchester City scored four second-half goals to come from behind to beat Tottenham 4-3.

Joey Barton saw red for a Blues side who eventually triumphed thanks to a 90th-minute Jon Macken winner.

Take a trip to 1990 and witness Bristol City's 3-1 win over Chelsea, while also heading even further back in the archives to 1975 for non-league Leatherhead's so-near-but-so-far 3-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester.

Match of the Day 2: FA Cup Highlights: Mark Chapman introduces highlights from today's fourth-round fixtures. (BBC One 22:30 GMT.

26 January

FA Cup fifth-round draw, The One Show, BBC One, 19:00 GMT. Gary Lineker and Manchester United fan Christopher Ecclestone are the guests. Gary and Alex Jones draw the 16 balls that will decide the fifth-round ties.

Rochdale v Stoke City: Commentary of Rochdale v Stoke City on BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary online

FA Cup catch up video online and on iPlayer

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Chelsea 4-2 Liverpool 1997 (Fourth round)

27 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United 1979 (Final)

28 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Tottenham 2-3 Coventry 1987 (Final)

29 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal 2001 (Final)

30 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: Manchester United 3-3 Crystal Palace 1990 (Final)

31 January

FA Cup classic match on the BBC Sport website: West Ham 3-3 Liverpool 2006 (Final)

This page will be updated throughout the month as more coverage details are confirmed.