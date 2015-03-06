FA Cup: Sport montage music on BBC Music

Among the artists so far on the FA Cup Playlist are Pharrell Williams and Take That

Has an FA Cup montage on your television ever stirred you? Did the song play over and over in your head until you found out what it was?

You can now discover all the music used in the BBC's 2015 FA Cup coverage on our BBC Music playlist.

Users can add tracks to their personal playlist and export the songs to listen on Spotify, YouTube, Deezer or iTunes.

The artists who are already on the FA Cup playlist include Pharrell Williams and Take That.

The list of music available comes courtesy of BBC Music Playlister, a service which allows access to music used across BBC television and radio programmes.