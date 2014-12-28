AFC Wimbledon 4-1 Exeter City

AFC Wimbledon saw off Exeter to record a fourth win in five games.

League Two top scorer Matt Tubbs found the net for his 12th goal of the season before Adebayo Azeez's right-footed shot doubled the hosts' lead.

Azeez added a third with 20 minutes to go and Adebayo Akinfenwa's eighth goal of the campaign rounded off a brilliant Dons performance.

Liam Sercombe got one back for Exeter in the 90th minute as they recorded only their second loss since October.

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"Exeter are a really good team, they haven't been on the run they've been on because they're not- they moved the ball really well.

"Once we got that second goal the shackles could come off a little bit more and the more they tried to push to get back in it the more spaces we had.

"You win a game three or four one because the opposition are throwing caution to the wind and it's not because you're outplaying them.

"If you'd asked me at the start of December what would have been on the wish list it would have been to be in the third round of the FA Cup with a big tie and to be in the top half of the table."