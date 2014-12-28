League Two
Wimbledon4Exeter1

AFC Wimbledon 4-1 Exeter City

AFC Wimbledon saw off Exeter to record a fourth win in five games.

League Two top scorer Matt Tubbs found the net for his 12th goal of the season before Adebayo Azeez's right-footed shot doubled the hosts' lead.

Azeez added a third with 20 minutes to go and Adebayo Akinfenwa's eighth goal of the campaign rounded off a brilliant Dons performance.

Liam Sercombe got one back for Exeter in the 90th minute as they recorded only their second loss since October.

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

"Exeter are a really good team, they haven't been on the run they've been on because they're not- they moved the ball really well.

"Once we got that second goal the shackles could come off a little bit more and the more they tried to push to get back in it the more spaces we had.

"You win a game three or four one because the opposition are throwing caution to the wind and it's not because you're outplaying them.

"If you'd asked me at the start of December what would have been on the wish list it would have been to be in the third round of the FA Cup with a big tie and to be in the top half of the table."

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 20Shea
  • 2FullerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSutherlandat 82'minutes
  • 33Goodman
  • 27Barrett
  • 17Kennedy
  • 7Francomb
  • 4Bulman
  • 12Pell
  • 11RiggSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 76'minutes
  • 14AzeezSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 72'minutes
  • 9Tubbs

Substitutes

  • 6Bennett
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 23Oakley
  • 26McDonnell
  • 29Harrison
  • 30Fitzpatrick
  • 31Sutherland

Exeter

  • 21Hamon
  • 6Ribeiro
  • 8Oakley
  • 2Butterfield
  • 3Woodman
  • 4BennettSubstituted forMoore-Taylorat 60'minutes
  • 33Harley
  • 7Sercombe
  • 22Wheeler
  • 31CumminsSubstituted forNicholsat 45'minutes
  • 23NichollsSubstituted forMorrisonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Keohane
  • 11Davies
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 20Nichols
  • 26Tillson
  • 30Pym
  • 34Morrison
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
4,417

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1.

Attempt saved. Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 1. Liam Sercombe (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Wheeler.

Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Danny Butterfield.

Attempt missed. Craig Woodman (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 4, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Akinfenwa (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Pell.

Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Frankie Sutherland replaces Barry Fuller.

Delay in match Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Liam Sercombe.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. David Fitzpatrick replaces Sean Rigg.

Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Clinton Morrison replaces Alex Nicholls.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Adebayo Azeez.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 3, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Adam Barrett.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).

Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Exeter City).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Moore-Taylor replaces Scott Bennett.

Attempt saved. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ryan Harley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Wheeler (Exeter City) because of an injury.

Foul by Jake Goodman (AFC Wimbledon).

Ryan Harley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 2, Exeter City 0. Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Rigg with a cross.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Harry Pell.

Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury23135533151844
2Wycombe23128337201744
3Burton2313463223943
4Luton23126528171142
5Newport2311753324940
6Southend2311662319439
7Plymouth23114829171237
8Bury2311483529637
9Exeter2410773231137
10Stevenage2310493331234
11Wimbledon239683331233
12Morecambe23103102523233
13Accrington2293103236-430
14Cambridge2385103429529
15Portsmouth237792629-328
16Oxford Utd237792529-428
17Mansfield2376101828-1027
18York2351172628-226
19Cheltenham2367102032-1225
20Northampton2373133337-424
21Carlisle2373132843-1524
22Tranmere2357112330-722
23Dag & Red2364132536-1122
24Hartlepool2335151642-2614
View full League Two table

