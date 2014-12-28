Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Managerless Palace remain in bottom three
- Redknapp's 100th game as QPR boss
- Palace keep fourth PL clean sheet of season
- Rangers miss out on fourth straight home win
Managerless Crystal Palace remain in the Premier League's bottom three despite a spirited display that earned them a point at Queens Park Rangers.
Jason Puncheon hit the post in the first half for Palace, for whom Keith Millen was in temporary charge after Neil Warnock was sacked on Saturday.
QPR had the edge after the break, and Palace keeper Julian Speroni did well to tip over Leroy Fer's 25-yard shot.
Steven Caulker's header was then cleared off the line by James McArthur.
But Palace were denied right at the end, when Puncheon's cross-shot was beaten out by keeper Rob Green, and substitute Fraizer Campbell appealed in vain for a penalty as he went tumbling over Joey Barton's challenge when the ball ran loose.
Harry Redknapp's side, who had won their last three home games, stay two points above the drop zone.
QPR chairman Tony Fernandes was not at the game, having travelled to the Indonesian city of Surabaya after a plane belonging to his AirAsia airline went missing over the Java Sea with 162 people on board on Saturday.
|Palace shut out Austin
|Crystal Palace's clean sheet was only their fourth in the Premier League all season - following a 0-0 draw at home to Burnley on 13 September, a 2-0 victory over Leicester on 27 September and a 0-0 draw at Tottenham on 6 December
|Keith Millen's side kept out in-form QPR striker Charlie Austin, who had scored in each of his side's previous five home matches.
Shortly after the match began, QPR's fans held a minute's applause as a tribute to their former defender Clarke Carlisle, who is recovering at Leeds General Infirmary after being hit by a lorry in Yorkshire on Monday.
Millen, placed in temporary charge of Palace for a third time since October 2013, started without a recognised striker, using the recalled Wilfried Zaha in the 'false nine' position.
It gave his side a solid look - with a snapshot 20-yard volley from Charlie Austin the only early threat to the visitors' goal - and they were unlucky not to go ahead when Puncheon curled a first-time left-foot shot against the post from the edge of the penalty area.
Rangers began to get frustrated and left-back Clint Hill - sent off 12 times in his career - escaped with a booking for a dangerous challenge on Palace defender Adrian Mariappa.
A poor match was at least enlivened at half-time as a QPR fan proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes, before the happy couple were embraced by club mascot Jude the Cat.
Perhaps news of the proposal reached the Rangers dressing room and inspired the home side, who improved after the break.
|Ton-up Redknapp
|Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace was Harry Redknapp's 100th match in charge of QPR. He has won 36, drawn 25 and lost 39
Fer went close twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half, volleying one effort narrowly wide, before striking a fierce 25-yard right-footed shot that was heading for the top corner until Speroni tipped it over.
Puncheon had a shot of his own pushed over by Green after a positive run, but Rangers looked the likelier scorers in the closing stages, with Caulker's goalbound header from a Barton corner nodded away by McArthur guarding the post.
Crystal Palace caretaker-manager Keith Millen:
"We were all shocked by what happened yesterday but I've seen the lads' resilience and I had no doubt they'd show up. We deserved at least a point.
"If we can continue like that, we'll be OK. We need to score more goals, but if we keep that organisation, we'll be fine."
QPR manager Harry Redknapp:
"I've seen Palace a number of times this season and I've never seen them play badly. They're a dangerous team. I think it was a fair result. I couldn't honestly say we deserved to win."
Asked who he might want to sign in the January transfer window, Redknapp joked: "Sergio Aguero and three or four others if you'd like to get them here."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 14Isla
- 22Dunne
- 4Caulker
- 6HillBooked at 45mins
- 23Hoilett
- 8BartonBooked at 62mins
- 20Henry
- 10FerSubstituted forVargasat 65'minutes
- 9Austin
- 25ZamoraSubstituted forPhillipsat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ferdinand
- 7Phillips
- 11Wright-Phillips
- 12McCarthy
- 15Onuoha
- 17Mutch
- 24Vargas
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 3Mariappa
- 6Dann
- 27Delaney
- 2Ward
- 18McArthur
- 15Jedinak
- 28Ledley
- 42PuncheonBooked at 72mins
- 11ZahaSubstituted forCampbellat 67'minutes
- 7Bolasie
Substitutes
- 4Hangeland
- 9Doyle
- 10Campbell
- 13Hennessey
- 14Thomas
- 25Bannan
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 18,011
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James McArthur.
Foul by Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers).
Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace).
Mauricio Isla (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers).
Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matthew Phillips replaces Bobby Zamora.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Steven Caulker (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.
Booking
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Queens Park Rangers).
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by James McArthur.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Eduardo Vargas replaces Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.