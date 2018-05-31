BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Sunderland v Leeds, 1973 final

Archive: Sunderland stun Leeds in 1973

BBC Sport looks back at the 1973 FA Cup final when Division Two Sunderland created a major shock by beating holders Leeds United.

Don Revie's 'Mighty Whites' were overwhelming favourites to lift the Cup at Wembley, but a single goal by Ian Porterfield - and Jimmy Montgomery's stunning double save - secured victory for the Black Cats.

The two sides will meet again in the third round of this year's competition.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top Stories