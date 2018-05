In 1988, one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup final history took place at Wembley when Wimbledon beat the decade's dominant team, Liverpool.

Lawrie Sanchez scored the only goal of the game and Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant famously saved a penalty taken by John Aldridge.

