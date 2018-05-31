Ryan Giggs recalls his winning goal for Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final replay against rivals Arsenal in 1999 at Villa Park.

The score was 1-1 in extra time and the Red Devils were down to 10 men when Giggs seized on a misplaced pass from Arsenal's Patrick Vieira and scored one of the FA Cup's most famous goals.

