BBC Sport - FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments: Ryan Giggs' goal against Arsenal

Giggs's extra-time goal against Arsenal

Ryan Giggs recalls his winning goal for Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final replay against rivals Arsenal in 1999 at Villa Park.

The score was 1-1 in extra time and the Red Devils were down to 10 men when Giggs seized on a misplaced pass from Arsenal's Patrick Vieira and scored one of the FA Cup's most famous goals.

Watch the FA Cup's 50 Greatest Moments on BBC Three, 31 December at 21:00 GMT.

Top Stories