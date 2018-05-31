BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Colchester v Leeds, 1971 fifth-round
FA Cup memories: Mighty Leeds shocked
Watch highlights from 1971 when Colchester United took on the mighty Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Don Revie's 'Mighty Whites', runners-up in the cup the previous season and destined to finish second in the First Division in 1971, boasted a combative, skilful and potent unit.
Colchester were unkindly dubbed "Grandad's Army" before kick-off. Languishing in the fourth tier of English football, few gave the Us much hope, but 16,000 fans crammed into Layer Road to see Revie's 'Marvels' grace the Essex turf.