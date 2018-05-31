BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Colchester v Leeds, 1971 fifth-round

FA Cup memories: Mighty Leeds shocked

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights from 1971 when Colchester United took on the mighty Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Don Revie's 'Mighty Whites', runners-up in the cup the previous season and destined to finish second in the First Division in 1971, boasted a combative, skilful and potent unit.

Colchester were unkindly dubbed "Grandad's Army" before kick-off. Languishing in the fourth tier of English football, few gave the Us much hope, but 16,000 fans crammed into Layer Road to see Revie's 'Marvels' grace the Essex turf.

