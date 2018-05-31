BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 1990 semi-final
1990: Palace beat Liverpool in thriller
Watch highlights from 1990 when Crystal Palace took on Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Villa Park.
Steve Coppell and Kenny Dalglish faced one another in the dugout for this clash, with Coppell's Palace having been turned over 9-0 in the league by Dalglish's Liverpool earlier that season.
Palace were without key striker Ian Wright and were clear underdogs against the team that would finish the season as Division One champions.