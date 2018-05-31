Watch highlights from 1990 when Crystal Palace took on Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Villa Park.

Steve Coppell and Kenny Dalglish faced one another in the dugout for this clash, with Coppell's Palace having been turned over 9-0 in the league by Dalglish's Liverpool earlier that season.

Palace were without key striker Ian Wright and were clear underdogs against the team that would finish the season as Division One champions.

