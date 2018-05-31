BBC Sport - FA Cup archive: Tottenham v Arsenal, 1991 semi-final

FA Cup memories: Spurs-Arsenal in '91

Watch highlights of the 1991 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley between north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

This was the first FA Cup semi-final played between the two sides. Many fans were hoping to see Spurs star Paul Gascoigne continue his brilliant form, following dazzling goals against Oxford, Portsmouth and Notts County in the earlier rounds.

But could the Gunners upset Gascoigne and striker Gary Lineker to make it all the way to the final?

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top Stories