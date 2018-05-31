BBC Sport - FA Cup: Chelsea v Manchester United in 1998

FA Cup memories: Chelsea 3-5 Man Utd

Watch highlights from 1998 as Chelsea took on Manchester United in the FA Cup third-round at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were the reigning cup holders and United the reigning league champions in this heavyweight match-up.

Both sides had an array of attacking talent to choose from, with Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham and David Beckham starting for United and Gianluca Vialli holding the line for the Blues.

Watch more classic FA Cup match edits here.

Top Stories