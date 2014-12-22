Karl Robinson plays down MK Dons expectations

Karl Robinson's side have registered club record wins twice this season

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson has refused to talk up his side's promotion chances, after moving into League One's top two.

The Dons registered a club record 7-0 win over Oldham on Saturday to make it 11 games undefeated.

Regarding his side's climb to second, Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I can't talk about that. Why would I?

"Happy Christmas. That's where we're at - Christmas. No further. We haven't played half the games yet."

The seven-goal hammering of the Latics came just three weeks after Colchester United were thumped 6-0, and they are now just a point behind leaders Bristol City, with a game in hand.

"We're not nicking games 1-0. We're convincingly dominating games," added Robinson, who has taken MK to the play-offs twice in his four previous seasons at the club.

"I'm so happy for our fans - I'm sure Christmas will be a lot happier and they can certainly celebrate. I think it's important we make sure we keep doing the right things."