Hamilton Academical 5-0 Motherwell

Confident Hamilton Academical ended Ian Baraclough's 100% winning record as Motherwell manager as they routed their Lanarkshire rivals.

The Accies looked the sharper from the first whistle and Dougie Imrie's low early opener came as no surprise.

Ali Crawford knocked home from close range before the break and Mickael Antoine-Curier added the third.

And Accies showed why they have been unbeaten at home since early August as Tony Andreu and Daniel Redmond netted.

Prior to kick-off, Baraclough had stated that the artificial surface would have "no relevance to the result".

He also said that his players would have to better Hamilton's work-rate if they were to emerge unscathed.

But as New Douglas Park was whipped by heavy rain and powerful gusts, it was the hosts who were quickest to find their feet in the miserable conditions.

Motherwell were soon under siege. Imrie pinged a fierce long-range shot at Dan Twardzik's goal that was deflected out for a corner.

From the set piece Crawford's corner was headed at goal by player-manager Alex Neil but diverted behind for another corner. Again, it was a home player who met Crawford's delivery, Michael Devlin's header knocked off the goal-line towards Antoine-Curier, whose effort clipped the top of the bar.

An injury to defender Simon Ramsden resulted in Baraclough replacing him with 20-year-old forward Lee Erwin after eight minutes.

Thirty seconds later, Accies went ahead when Andreu's pass released Imrie, who cracked a low shot past Twardzik for the first goal to be conceded under Baraclough's short reign.

Erwin had his team's only attempt on target in the first half, his turn inside the box followed by a shot that was easily saved by Michael McGovern.

Hamilton gave Motherwell very little time to settle with Neil, Darian MacKinnon and Crawford ever eager to close their midfield opponents down and get hold of the ball.

Their appetite for the match was rewarded when they doubled their lead. Twardzik saved Andreu's snap-shot but Crawford was well placed to pounce on the rebound and score from a few yards out.

Antoine-Curier had several chances to get on the score sheet either side of half-time.

His first was when he controlled Crawford's inviting pass on the edge of the box but fired over. He went closer still when he hit the Motherwell post in the first good opportunity after the break, with Crawford again instrumental in the build-up.

And, following a half chance for Erwin, he volleyed wide after Imrie had set him up at the back post with a chip from the right.

Crawford sent a shot a few feet wide of the goal before Motherwell winger Lionel Ainsworth also fired off target.

Had that gone in, the fans might have witnessed an entirely different last half hour.

Instead, Antoine-Curier, finally, celebrated a goal as he powered his way past two Motherwell defenders and rounded Twardzik before blasting into the net.

Five minutes later, more Well fans headed for the exit as Crawford passed to Andreu, who swept home with aplomb from the right-hand side of the box.

Motherwell's Henrik Ojamaa hit a first-time shot wide from a cross from the right before substitute Redmond pounced on a loose ball to thrash in Accies' fifth and give Baraclough much to ponder on the short journey home.

