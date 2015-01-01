Match ends, Hull City 2, Everton 0.
Hull City 2-0 Everton
-
- Jelavic scores against former club
- Alcaraz sent off for Everton late on
- Everton have lost five of their last six league games
- Hull suffer injuries to Robertson, Ramirez and Rosenior
Hull City won at the KC Stadium for the first time since early October as goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic saw off out-of-sorts Everton.
Elmohamady's header put Hull ahead just after the half-hour mark before Jelavic punished his former club with a smart lofted finish moments before the break.
Hull had chances to add a third as they earned only a second win in 13 games.
Antolin Alcaraz was sent off late on for struggling Everton, who lost their fourth straight league game.
Hull won only three of their 18 league games at the KC Stadium in the whole of 2014 and they looked like a side keen to improve their home form in 2015 as they started the game on the front foot.
Three minutes had gone when Abel Hernandez was felled just inside the box by Gareth Barry but referee Kevin Friend awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area, much to the disgust of Tigers manager Steve Bruce.
Hull scored from their only shot on target as they drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in early December, but they were more menacing in the return match and Hernandez drew an early save from Joel Robles from 25 yards.
|Phil Neville, Match of the Day pundit and former Everton and England midfielder
|"Bad defeat for Everton today - need to turn things round quick. Too much quality in that dressing room to be in bottom half of table."
Hull were forced into a change after 22 minutes when Andrew Robertson was injured in a challenge by Muhamed Besic. Liam Rosenior came on in his place.
Everton had a penalty shout of their own when the charging Ross Barkley went down on the edge of the area, but the contact was outside the 18-yard box.
The impressive Hernandez was a constant and effective outlet for the hosts and his run and shot forced Robles, again deputising for the injured Tim Howard, into a smart save.
Hull's pressure soon told and they went ahead in the 33rd minute when Rosenior's cross was glanced in off the head of Elmohamady.
Everton's three centre-backs - Barry, Alcaraz and Phil Jagielka - appeared devoid of confidence after Hull broke the deadlock and it was no surprise that the trio were culpable for Hull's second in the 43rd minute.
Hernandez was predictably involved as his hooked pass caught the back three flat-footed, allowing Jelavic time to control with his first touch and dink the ball over Robles with his second.
Everton boss Roberto Martinez made changes at the break with Romelu Lukaku and Bryan Oviedo sent on for Besic and Kevin Mirallas, while Hull replaced Gaston Ramirez with Robbie Brady.
Substitute Rosenior was himself then forced off for the hosts after suffering an injury, and with Hull down to 10 men Everton almost profited as Barkley's trickery and shot produced an excellent reflex save from Allan McGregor.
Lukaku threatened with a header and Seamus Coleman gave Hull's defence trouble throughout the second half, but it was Hernandez who went closest to adding to the scoring when he drifted the ball wide of the post when clean through.
Everton's dismal afternoon was compounded late on when Alcaraz was dismissed for a second booking for blocking Jelavic's run.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 5Chester
- 4Bruce
- 6Davies
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forRoseniorat 23'minutesSubstituted forMaguireat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 27El Mohamady
- 7MeylerBooked at 20mins
- 14LivermoreBooked at 39mins
- 25RamírezSubstituted forBradyat 45'minutes
- 9Hernández
- 18Jelavic
Substitutes
- 2Rosenior
- 11Brady
- 12Maguire
- 20Sagbo
- 22Harper
- 23Ince
- 24Aluko
Everton
- 1Robles
- 30AlcarazBooked at 86mins
- 6Jagielka
- 18BarryBooked at 65mins
- 23Coleman
- 17BesicBooked at 11minsSubstituted forOviedoat 45'minutes
- 20Barkley
- 3Baines
- 14Naismith
- 9KonéBooked at 45mins
- 11MirallasSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Eto'o
- 7McGeady
- 8Oviedo
- 10Lukaku
- 15Distin
- 19Atsu
- 45Griffiths
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 23,865
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Everton 0.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Antolin Alcaraz (Everton) for a bad foul.
Foul by Antolin Alcaraz (Everton).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a through ball.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by James Chester.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Foul by Antolin Alcaraz (Everton).
Abel Hernández (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Everton).
Robbie Brady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Meyler.
Attempt missed. Bryan Oviedo (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.
Foul by Gareth Barry (Everton).
Abel Hernández (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jake Livermore.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Alex Bruce.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Attempt blocked. Steven Naismith (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seamus Coleman.
Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Antolin Alcaraz (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antolin Alcaraz (Everton).
Abel Hernández (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gareth Barry (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gareth Barry (Everton).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Arouna Koné (Everton).
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Hull City. Ahmed Elmohamady tries a through ball, but Nikica Jelavic is caught offside.
Hand ball by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).
Abel Hernández (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.