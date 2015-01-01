Hull City 2-0 Everton

Everton have conceded 33 goals already this season after only letting in 39 in the whole of 2013-14

Jelavic scores against former club

Alcaraz sent off for Everton late on

Everton have lost five of their last six league games

Hull suffer injuries to Robertson, Ramirez and Rosenior

Hull City won at the KC Stadium for the first time since early October as goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Nikica Jelavic saw off out-of-sorts Everton.

Elmohamady's header put Hull ahead just after the half-hour mark before Jelavic punished his former club with a smart lofted finish moments before the break.

Hull had chances to add a third as they earned only a second win in 13 games.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Terrific' performance pleases Bruce

Antolin Alcaraz was sent off late on for struggling Everton, who lost their fourth straight league game.

Hull won only three of their 18 league games at the KC Stadium in the whole of 2014 and they looked like a side keen to improve their home form in 2015 as they started the game on the front foot.

Three minutes had gone when Abel Hernandez was felled just inside the box by Gareth Barry but referee Kevin Friend awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area, much to the disgust of Tigers manager Steve Bruce.

Hull scored from their only shot on target as they drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in early December, but they were more menacing in the return match and Hernandez drew an early save from Joel Robles from 25 yards.

Phil Neville, Match of the Day pundit and former Everton and England midfielder "Bad defeat for Everton today - need to turn things round quick. Too much quality in that dressing room to be in bottom half of table."

Hull were forced into a change after 22 minutes when Andrew Robertson was injured in a challenge by Muhamed Besic. Liam Rosenior came on in his place.

Everton had a penalty shout of their own when the charging Ross Barkley went down on the edge of the area, but the contact was outside the 18-yard box.

The impressive Hernandez was a constant and effective outlet for the hosts and his run and shot forced Robles, again deputising for the injured Tim Howard, into a smart save.

Hull's pressure soon told and they went ahead in the 33rd minute when Rosenior's cross was glanced in off the head of Elmohamady.

Jelavic's goal was his sixth in the Premier League this season

Everton's three centre-backs - Barry, Alcaraz and Phil Jagielka - appeared devoid of confidence after Hull broke the deadlock and it was no surprise that the trio were culpable for Hull's second in the 43rd minute.

Hernandez was predictably involved as his hooked pass caught the back three flat-footed, allowing Jelavic time to control with his first touch and dink the ball over Robles with his second.

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenging time for Everton - Martinez

Everton boss Roberto Martinez made changes at the break with Romelu Lukaku and Bryan Oviedo sent on for Besic and Kevin Mirallas, while Hull replaced Gaston Ramirez with Robbie Brady.

Substitute Rosenior was himself then forced off for the hosts after suffering an injury, and with Hull down to 10 men Everton almost profited as Barkley's trickery and shot produced an excellent reflex save from Allan McGregor.

Lukaku threatened with a header and Seamus Coleman gave Hull's defence trouble throughout the second half, but it was Hernandez who went closest to adding to the scoring when he drifted the ball wide of the post when clean through.

Everton's dismal afternoon was compounded late on when Alcaraz was dismissed for a second booking for blocking Jelavic's run.

Hull's win came at a cost with injuries to Andrew Robertson, Gaston Ramirez and Liam Rosenior (above)

Antolin Alcaraz had a difficult afternoon at the KC but his second booking appeared a harsh decision

Abel Hernandez was unlucky not to earn a penalty after this clash with Gareth Barry

Roberto Martinez has seen his Everton team take just four points from the last 24