Match ends, Preston North End 2, Norwich City 0.
Preston North End 2-0 Norwich City
Paul Gallagher scored two late goals as League One Preston knocked Championship side Norwich out of the FA Cup.
The striker, who is on loan from Premier League Leicester, opened the scoring from 12 yards after 71 minutes.
He made the tie safe with five minutes remaining when he latched on to Kyel Reid's ball and fired past John Ruddy.
Norwich's best chance came in the second half when Bradley Johnson was denied a one-on-one with the keeper by Bailey Wright's superb saving tackle.
Gary Hooper also missed a good chance for the Canaries in the first half, but the visitors failed to register a single shot in target in the entire game.
For two-time winners Preston, it continues a good season in which they are third in the league and have also reached the northern final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
Preston boss Simon Grayson: "Deep down my priority is the league and the Johnstone's Paint Trophy as we're two games away from Wembley.
"But we always pick a team to go out there and win the game. People who came into the team have been outstanding.
"Norwich had a strong team out there so for us to keep a clean sheet against them and then to create opportunities to go and win the game is a fantastic achievement."
Norwich boss Neil Adams: "We just didn't look creative. I don't know if we had a shot on target, which is a big concern for me. The game was a nothing game.
"The team we put out was a strong team and should be doing better. We were passing the ball but the cutting edge was lacking and we have to defend better than that.
"You try to take positives from the game and there aren't any you can take. The players in there want to win games and we're bitterly disappointed with that because we know we've let ourselves down."
Line-ups
Preston
- 21Stuckmann
- 15Woods
- 23Huntington
- 6Wright
- 16Buchanan
- 30BrownhillSubstituted forHumphreyat 63'minutes
- 22KingBooked at 76mins
- 31Browne
- 17ReidSubstituted forEbanks-Blakeat 86'minutes
- 18LittleSubstituted forBeckfordat 63'minutes
- 12Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 5Clarke
- 7Humphrey
- 8Kilkenny
- 9Davies
- 10Beckford
- 40Ebanks-Blake
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 6Turner
- 24BennettBooked at 74mins
- 15MiquelSubstituted forLozaat 84'minutes
- 28O'Neil
- 8Howson
- 22Redmond
- 4Johnson
- 11HooperSubstituted forLaffertyat 68'minutes
- 14HoolahanSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Martin
- 9Lafferty
- 16Loza
- 18Garrido
- 21Murphy
- 26Rudd
- 38McGrandles
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 9,807
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Norwich City 0.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Calum Woods.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sylvain Ebanks-Blake.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Josh Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Sylvain Ebanks-Blake replaces Kyel Reid.
Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Turner (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 2, Norwich City 0. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyel Reid with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jamar Loza replaces Ignasi Miquel.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Norwich City).
Booking
Jack King (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Bradley Johnson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Booking
Ryan Bennett (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Norwich City 0. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack King with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Josh Murphy replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Kyel Reid (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Norwich City).
Jack King (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary O'Neil (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kyle Lafferty replaces Gary Hooper.
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Jermaine Beckford replaces Andy Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Chris Humphrey replaces Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Andy Little (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kyel Reid (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Norwich City).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by David Buchanan.
Foul by David Buchanan (Preston North End).
Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.