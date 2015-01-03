FA Cup: Tranmere Rovers 2-6 Swansea City

Bafetimbi Gomis struck twice as Premier League Swansea City underlined the gulf in class between them and Tranmere Rovers' lowly League Two standing to make the FA Cup fourth round.

Nathan Dyer's first-half opener was followed by classy efforts by Modou Barrow and on-loan Tom Carroll.

Max Power hit back before Gomis and Cole Stockton exchanged goals.

Substitute Wayne Routledge, who had a suspension overturned on Friday, scored before Gomis added a sixth.

The visitors, who made nine changes, dominated the opening period with about 80% possession against Micky Adams's side.

But the former Swansea boss - who was in charge for three games in 13 days in 1997 - may well have been relieved that Tranmere's opponents were unable to truly drive home their early advantage.

Bafetimbi Gomis celebrates scoring at Tranmere Rovers

Barrow was on target with a chance midway through the first half only for team-mate Jay Fulton to end up holding his head in his hands after blocking the effort inside the six-yard box.

Gomis also clipped a shot high and Marvin Emnes cracked an effort across goal.

At the other end goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel was forced to parry Power's low drive before gathering to thwart the danger.

It took the Premier League side 34 minutes to break the deadlock against the side who lie one place off the League Two relegation zone.

Carroll set up Dyer's chance and after keeper Owain Fon Williams blocked the first attempt, Dyer made no mistake with the second attempt.

Swansea's second as created by Gambian recruit Barrow and finished stylishly by Carroll, who is on loan for the season from Tottenham Hotspur.

Barrow tapped in the third from close range after Gomis sent the ball across the face of the goal.

And on another visit to Merseyside, Swansea saw their goalkeeper fluff a clearance, leading to a score.

This time it was Tremmel, rather than Lukasz Fabianski who was to blame.

Cole Stockton celebrates his goal for Tranmere Rovers

Fabianski's clearance rebounded in off Adam Lallana in their 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last Monday.

Not to be outdone, Tremmel found Power with his effort, also resulting in a rebound goal.

Emnes gave Gomis the chance to calmly cut back and crack in Swansea's fourth.

Stockton headed in to reward Rovers' hard graft only for Swansea to produce a rapid response.

A day after Swansea successfully challenged Routledge's sending off in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Day, the player responded by scoring after coming on as a substitute.

Gomis put the finishing touch to Swansea's composed performance after his turns and swerves kept Rovers' defence at bay.

Swansea manager Garry Monk: "Gomis probably hasn't had the amount of minutes he would have liked; he's still played of course but in terms of why I brought him to the club you could see it there today.

"Hopefully he takes it into this next period now, he will be the first choice, and he is ready to go and hopefully he produces performances like that.

"We were very comfortable and I thought we controlled the whole game. We managed to get some good goals and played some good football at a place where it can always be difficult."

Tranmere boss Micky Adams: "I think there are key moments in the game and my players are saying there is a definite handball for the first goal.

"If we come in at half-time at 0-0 it is a different game but, having said that, I thought Swansea's application and attitude was spot on - we were hoping to catch them on an off day.

"When we are chasing the game the scoreline flatters them somewhat but that is the difference, that is what you pay all your money for goalscorers and they showed their quality."