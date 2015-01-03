Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Swansea City 6.
FA Cup: Tranmere Rovers 2-6 Swansea City
-
- From the section FA Cup
Bafetimbi Gomis struck twice as Premier League Swansea City underlined the gulf in class between them and Tranmere Rovers' lowly League Two standing to make the FA Cup fourth round.
Nathan Dyer's first-half opener was followed by classy efforts by Modou Barrow and on-loan Tom Carroll.
Max Power hit back before Gomis and Cole Stockton exchanged goals.
Substitute Wayne Routledge, who had a suspension overturned on Friday, scored before Gomis added a sixth.
The visitors, who made nine changes, dominated the opening period with about 80% possession against Micky Adams's side.
But the former Swansea boss - who was in charge for three games in 13 days in 1997 - may well have been relieved that Tranmere's opponents were unable to truly drive home their early advantage.
Barrow was on target with a chance midway through the first half only for team-mate Jay Fulton to end up holding his head in his hands after blocking the effort inside the six-yard box.
Gomis also clipped a shot high and Marvin Emnes cracked an effort across goal.
At the other end goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel was forced to parry Power's low drive before gathering to thwart the danger.
It took the Premier League side 34 minutes to break the deadlock against the side who lie one place off the League Two relegation zone.
Carroll set up Dyer's chance and after keeper Owain Fon Williams blocked the first attempt, Dyer made no mistake with the second attempt.
Swansea's second as created by Gambian recruit Barrow and finished stylishly by Carroll, who is on loan for the season from Tottenham Hotspur.
Barrow tapped in the third from close range after Gomis sent the ball across the face of the goal.
And on another visit to Merseyside, Swansea saw their goalkeeper fluff a clearance, leading to a score.
This time it was Tremmel, rather than Lukasz Fabianski who was to blame.
Fabianski's clearance rebounded in off Adam Lallana in their 4-1 defeat at Liverpool last Monday.
Not to be outdone, Tremmel found Power with his effort, also resulting in a rebound goal.
Emnes gave Gomis the chance to calmly cut back and crack in Swansea's fourth.
Stockton headed in to reward Rovers' hard graft only for Swansea to produce a rapid response.
A day after Swansea successfully challenged Routledge's sending off in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Day, the player responded by scoring after coming on as a substitute.
Gomis put the finishing touch to Swansea's composed performance after his turns and swerves kept Rovers' defence at bay.
Swansea manager Garry Monk: "Gomis probably hasn't had the amount of minutes he would have liked; he's still played of course but in terms of why I brought him to the club you could see it there today.
"Hopefully he takes it into this next period now, he will be the first choice, and he is ready to go and hopefully he produces performances like that.
"We were very comfortable and I thought we controlled the whole game. We managed to get some good goals and played some good football at a place where it can always be difficult."
Tranmere boss Micky Adams: "I think there are key moments in the game and my players are saying there is a definite handball for the first goal.
"If we come in at half-time at 0-0 it is a different game but, having said that, I thought Swansea's application and attitude was spot on - we were hoping to catch them on an off day.
"When we are chasing the game the scoreline flatters them somewhat but that is the difference, that is what you pay all your money for goalscorers and they showed their quality."
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 19Donacien
- 6Holness
- 32ThompsonSubstituted forKirbyat 56'minutes
- 5Ihiekwe
- 2HolmesBooked at 16mins
- 4PowerBooked at 64mins
- 22Jennings
- 14LairdSubstituted forRoweat 72'minutes
- 28FenelonSubstituted forBell-Baggieat 72'minutes
- 16Stockton
Substitutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Bell-Baggie
- 12Rowe
- 15Kirby
- 23Shuker
- 26Brezovan
- 33Madjo
Swansea
- 25Tremmel
- 29Richards
- 27BartleyBooked at 82mins
- 2Amat
- 19TiendalliBooked at 90mins
- 56FultonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
- 14Carroll
- 58BarrowBooked at 72mins
- 11Emnes
- 12DyerSubstituted forRoutledgeat 78'minutes
- 18Gomis
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 7Britton
- 15Routledge
- 23G Sigurdsson
- 32Shephard
- 33Fernández
- 53King
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 10,007
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Swansea City 6.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Swansea City 6. Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Richards.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.
Booking
Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City).
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Carroll (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Offside, Swansea City. Bafétimbi Gomis tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Swansea City 5. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bafétimbi Gomis.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Swansea City 4. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Holness with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kyle Bartley (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Swansea City).
James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge tries a through ball, but Bafétimbi Gomis is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Max Power with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Dwight Tiendalli.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Nathan Dyer.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Swansea City 4. Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marvin Emnes following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Dyer.
Booking
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Modou Barrow (Swansea City).
Danny Holmes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Marc Laird.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Abdulai Bell-Baggie replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Adam King replaces Jay Fulton.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Swansea City 3. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) with an attempt from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Jennings.
Foul by Jordi Amat (Swansea City).
Shamir Fenelon (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Marcus Holness (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Ihiekwe (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ashley Richards (Swansea City).