League Two
Dag & Red1Bury0

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Bury

Dagenham climbed out of the relegation zone with victory over Bury.

Nicky Adams went closest for the away side during the first period as he rifled over the bar.

After the break, Billy Bingham's shot was deflected into the air and Rhys Murphy pounced to volley into the net to end the Daggers' seven-hour goal drought.

Bury's Ryan Lowe hit the post and Craig Jones had an effort cleared off the line as Dagenham held on to win.

The result means Dagenham move out of the relegation places, whereas Bury slip out of the play-off frame.

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant boss Darren Currie told BBC London 94.9:

"Where we are in the league and with our confidence sometimes or majority of the time we have to dig ourselves out and show the ugly stuff to earn the point today.

"As the game went on we stood up, every man got counted for and we got the victory we really needed.

"Over the last couple of games we've defended better and kept two clean sheets now and that's takes all eleven to do that."

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's fine margins you know, we got in their last third a lot, we've hurt them at times, certainly the first twenty minutes, I thought we were brilliant in the first twenty minutes.

"We made so many good chances but we've not been able to kill them off.

"There's no excuses. We've got to keep working hard and making sure in training we become more ruthless and clinical because it will come from the training ground.

"I can't keep having disappointing afternoons like the one I've had today."

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 21PartridgeSubstituted forBattat 73'minutes
  • 4Doe
  • 25Obileye
  • 3Connors
  • 10Chambers
  • 6Bingham
  • 15LabadieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBoucaudat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 23Hemmings
  • 7Cureton
  • 9MurphySubstituted forYusuffat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1O'Brien
  • 2Batt
  • 5Saah
  • 11Hines
  • 17Howell
  • 27Yusuff
  • 28Boucaud

Bury

  • 26Lainton
  • 19Soares
  • 27Cameron
  • 5El-Abd
  • 11Hussey
  • 10Mayor
  • 4Tutte
  • 6EtuhuSubstituted forDudleyat 83'minutes
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
  • 7HopeSubstituted forRoseat 57'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 15LoweBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 3McNulty
  • 9Rose
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 35Burgess
  • 36Ruddy
  • 37Dudley
Referee:
Iain Williamson
Attendance:
1,877

Match Stats

Home TeamDag & RedAway TeamBury
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bury 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bury 0.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jack Connors.

Attempt saved. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Ade Yusuff (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Booking

Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).

(Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Ryan Lowe (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Anthony Dudley replaces Kelvin Etuhu.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Ade Yusuff replaces Rhys Murphy.

Booking

Danny Rose (Bury) is shown the yellow card.

Danny Rose (Bury) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bury).

Attempt missed. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jack Connors.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Damien Batt replaces Matt Partridge.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Andre Boucaud replaces Joss Labadie.

Attempt missed. Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe24138338201847
2Burton24144633231046
3Shrewsbury24135633161744
4Newport24127535251043
5Luton23126528171142
6Southend2411762420440
7Plymouth24115829171238
8Bury2411493530537
9Exeter2510783333037
10Stevenage2410593331235
11Morecambe24104102523234
12Wimbledon239683331233
13Accrington23103103437-333
14Cambridge2385103429529
15Portsmouth237792629-328
16Oxford Utd2477102631-528
17Cheltenham2477102233-1128
18York2451272628-227
19Mansfield2376101828-1027
20Northampton2474133438-425
21Dag & Red2474132636-1025
22Carlisle2473142945-1624
23Tranmere2357112330-722
24Hartlepool2435161643-2714
View full League Two table

