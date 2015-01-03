Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bury 0.
Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Bury
Dagenham climbed out of the relegation zone with victory over Bury.
Nicky Adams went closest for the away side during the first period as he rifled over the bar.
After the break, Billy Bingham's shot was deflected into the air and Rhys Murphy pounced to volley into the net to end the Daggers' seven-hour goal drought.
Bury's Ryan Lowe hit the post and Craig Jones had an effort cleared off the line as Dagenham held on to win.
The result means Dagenham move out of the relegation places, whereas Bury slip out of the play-off frame.
Dagenham & Redbridge assistant boss Darren Currie told BBC London 94.9:
"Where we are in the league and with our confidence sometimes or majority of the time we have to dig ourselves out and show the ugly stuff to earn the point today.
"As the game went on we stood up, every man got counted for and we got the victory we really needed.
"Over the last couple of games we've defended better and kept two clean sheets now and that's takes all eleven to do that."
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It's fine margins you know, we got in their last third a lot, we've hurt them at times, certainly the first twenty minutes, I thought we were brilliant in the first twenty minutes.
"We made so many good chances but we've not been able to kill them off.
"There's no excuses. We've got to keep working hard and making sure in training we become more ruthless and clinical because it will come from the training ground.
"I can't keep having disappointing afternoons like the one I've had today."
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 21PartridgeSubstituted forBattat 73'minutes
- 4Doe
- 25Obileye
- 3Connors
- 10Chambers
- 6Bingham
- 15LabadieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBoucaudat 72'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 23Hemmings
- 7Cureton
- 9MurphySubstituted forYusuffat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Brien
- 2Batt
- 5Saah
- 11Hines
- 17Howell
- 27Yusuff
- 28Boucaud
Bury
- 26Lainton
- 19Soares
- 27Cameron
- 5El-Abd
- 11Hussey
- 10Mayor
- 4Tutte
- 6EtuhuSubstituted forDudleyat 83'minutes
- 8AdamsSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
- 7HopeSubstituted forRoseat 57'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 15LoweBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 3McNulty
- 9Rose
- 12Sedgwick
- 35Burgess
- 36Ruddy
- 37Dudley
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 1,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bury 0.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jack Connors.
Attempt saved. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ade Yusuff (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Bury) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Booking
Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).
(Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Boucaud (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Ryan Lowe (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Anthony Dudley replaces Kelvin Etuhu.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Ade Yusuff replaces Rhys Murphy.
Booking
Danny Rose (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Danny Rose (Bury) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Tutte (Bury).
Attempt missed. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Craig Jones (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jack Connors.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Damien Batt replaces Matt Partridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Andre Boucaud replaces Joss Labadie.
Attempt missed. Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Billy Bingham (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Attempt missed. Andrew Tutte (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.