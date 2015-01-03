Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 Bury

Dagenham climbed out of the relegation zone with victory over Bury.

Nicky Adams went closest for the away side during the first period as he rifled over the bar.

After the break, Billy Bingham's shot was deflected into the air and Rhys Murphy pounced to volley into the net to end the Daggers' seven-hour goal drought.

Bury's Ryan Lowe hit the post and Craig Jones had an effort cleared off the line as Dagenham held on to win.

The result means Dagenham move out of the relegation places, whereas Bury slip out of the play-off frame.

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant boss Darren Currie told BBC London 94.9:

"Where we are in the league and with our confidence sometimes or majority of the time we have to dig ourselves out and show the ugly stuff to earn the point today.

"As the game went on we stood up, every man got counted for and we got the victory we really needed.

"Over the last couple of games we've defended better and kept two clean sheets now and that's takes all eleven to do that."

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's fine margins you know, we got in their last third a lot, we've hurt them at times, certainly the first twenty minutes, I thought we were brilliant in the first twenty minutes.

"We made so many good chances but we've not been able to kill them off.

"There's no excuses. We've got to keep working hard and making sure in training we become more ruthless and clinical because it will come from the training ground.

"I can't keep having disappointing afternoons like the one I've had today."