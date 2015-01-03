Oxford United 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Liverpool loan debutants Jack Dunn and Kevin Stewart both scored as Cheltenham came from behind to beat Oxford.

The U's took the lead when Wes Burns, on loan from Bristol City, headed in Danny Hylton's cross from the right.

But after controlling the game, Oxford conceded two at the end of the first half, with Dunn firing at the near post and Stewart curling in from 20 yards.

Dunn almost added a third as he rounded Ryan Clarke, only for his shot to be blocked by Jake Wright late on.

It was the Robins' first win in ten games - and also their first under new boss Paul Buckle.

Cheltenham Town manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

Media playback is not supported on this device Buckle on Oxford v Cheltenham

"We weren't as good as we could have been early on in the game, we conceded a poor goal and you'd have to say Oxford had control of the game.

"We got to grips tactically with Oxford and in the end we stopped them.

"The second we got the ball wide, it created an avenue for Jack Dunn. If you can get the ball into him there, I've seen what he can do in training and on DVDs, and it was a stunning finish. It got us straight back into the game - it was a brilliant time to score."