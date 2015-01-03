Oxford United 1-2 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, Oxford United 1, Cheltenham Town 2.
Liverpool loan debutants Jack Dunn and Kevin Stewart both scored as Cheltenham came from behind to beat Oxford.
The U's took the lead when Wes Burns, on loan from Bristol City, headed in Danny Hylton's cross from the right.
But after controlling the game, Oxford conceded two at the end of the first half, with Dunn firing at the near post and Stewart curling in from 20 yards.
Dunn almost added a third as he rounded Ryan Clarke, only for his shot to be blocked by Jake Wright late on.
It was the Robins' first win in ten games - and also their first under new boss Paul Buckle.
Cheltenham Town manager Paul Buckle told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We weren't as good as we could have been early on in the game, we conceded a poor goal and you'd have to say Oxford had control of the game.
"We got to grips tactically with Oxford and in the end we stopped them.
"The second we got the ball wide, it created an avenue for Jack Dunn. If you can get the ball into him there, I've seen what he can do in training and on DVDs, and it was a stunning finish. It got us straight back into the game - it was a brilliant time to score."
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Clarke
- 5Mullins
- 33Dunkley
- 6Wright
- 2Meades
- 16WhingBooked at 11minsSubstituted forRoseat 72'minutes
- 14Ruffels
- 34Holmes-DennisSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 82'minutes
- 26BurnsSubstituted forCampbellat 75'minutes
- 31Roberts
- 10Hylton
Substitutes
- 7Rose
- 15O'Dowda
- 19Collins
- 21Crocombe
- 22Long
- 24Ashby
- 36Campbell
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 2Vaughan
- 5Brown
- 29JonesBooked at 16mins
- 3Braham-Barrett
- 19Sterling-JamesSubstituted forHanksat 57'minutes
- 26StewartBooked at 86mins
- 7FerdinandSubstituted forDeamanat 90'minutes
- 8Richards
- 10GornellSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
- 28Dunn
Substitutes
- 9Harrison
- 11Haworth
- 12Gould
- 15Deaman
- 16Hanks
- 17Kotwica
- 21Williams
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 5,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Cheltenham Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jack Deaman replaces Kane Ferdinand.
Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Attempt missed. Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
John Mullins (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt blocked. Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Callum O'Dowda replaces Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.
Danny Rose (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Harry Williams replaces Terry Gornell.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Danny Rose (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. John Campbell replaces Wes Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Danny Rose replaces Andrew Whing.
Attempt blocked. Joe Hanks (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Chey Dunkley.
Foul by Jake Wright (Oxford United).
Terry Gornell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Dunn (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Joe Hanks replaces Omari Sterling-James.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Attempt blocked. James Roberts (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Cheltenham Town).
Danny Hylton (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jonathan Meades.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Oxford United).
Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by John Mullins.