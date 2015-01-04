Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Blackpool 0.
Aston Villa 1-0 Blackpool
-
- From the section FA Cup
- Villa strike late to move into FA Cup fourth round
- Championship's bottom club two minutes from replay
- Benteke scores winner with a strike from 18 yards
- Seasiders striker Miller denied by superb Given save
Christian Benteke scored two minutes from the end to save Aston Villa from embarrassment against Championship strugglers Blackpool.
The 24-year-old controlled Carlos Sanchez's pass on his chest and rifled a shot past Joe Lewis from 18 yards.
But an under-par Villa had to dig deep to reach the fourth round against a Blackpool team nine points from safety at the bottom of the Championship.
The visitors were denied a goal when Shay Given saved Ishmael Miller's shot.
Villa's only other previous wins at Villa Park this term had been 2-1 league victories over Leicester last month and against Hull in August.
In what has been a tough season, Paul Lambert's side were knocked out of the Capital One Cup by Leyton Orient at home and the manager warned his players not to make the same mistake against a Blackpool side without an away win all season.
But the Seasiders, who last met Villa in the Premier League in 2011, proved tough opposition and will feel they deserved a replay.
Before Benteke's late strike - the Belgian's third goal of the season - the visitors had the best chance to go ahead, but substitute Miller's rasping drive was tipped over by Given.
Given, 38, was making only his second start of the season with number one Brad Guzan given the day off - one of five changes made by Lambert.
|Watch every FA Cup goal
|Click here to find highlights from every game
The clubs last met in the FA Cup in January 1938, when Villa ran out 4-0 winners.
It was never going to be a goal fest this time with neither side showing much cutting edge.
Indeed Villa were on course for a third successive goalless draw at Villa Park - after sharing the points with Sunderland and Crystal Palace over the festive period - until Benteke's moment of magic.
While the result will be a relief for Lambert, it means more misery for Lee Clark, who took over at Blackpool in October but has guided them to only one win in 11 outings.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 31Given
- 21HuttonBooked at 22mins
- 5Okore
- 6ClarkBooked at 60mins
- 23Cissokho
- 8CleverleySubstituted forN'Zogbiaat 63'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 15Westwood
- 24C Sánchez
- 40GrealishSubstituted forWeimannat 75'minutes
- 12ColeSubstituted forBacunaat 90+1'minutes
- 20Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 7Bacuna
- 10Weimann
- 22Gardner
- 28N'Zogbia
- 34Lowton
- 39Calder
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 29McMahon
- 6Clarke
- 48O'Dea
- 18Dunne
- 31O'Hara
- 33WaddingtonSubstituted forTelfordat 90+1'minutes
- 4Perkins
- 11OrlandiSubstituted forBarkhuizenat 87'minutes
- 14Delfouneso
- 9DaviesSubstituted forMillerat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Eagles
- 17Miller
- 21Parish
- 27Barkhuizen
- 34Telford
- 37Nosworthy
- 40Cameron
- Referee:
- Chris Foy
- Attendance:
- 21,837
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Blackpool 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leandro Bacuna replaces Joe Cole.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Dominic Telford replaces Mark Waddington.
Attempt missed. Jamie O'Hara (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Blackpool 0. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Tom Barkhuizen replaces Andrea Orlandi.
Foul by Joe Cole (Aston Villa).
Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Shay Given.
Attempt saved. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Charles N'Zogbia (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Charles N'Zogbia (Aston Villa).
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Andreas Weimann replaces Jack Grealish.
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ishmael Miller (Blackpool).
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
David Perkins (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Charles N'Zogbia replaces Tom Cleverley.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Ishmael Miller replaces Steve Davies.
Attempt saved. Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Mark Waddington (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).
Foul by Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa).
Jamie O'Hara (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Davies (Blackpool).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by David Perkins.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Blackpool).
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa 0, Blackpool 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Blackpool 0.