Match ends, Dartford 1, Kidderminster Harriers 2.
Dartford 1-2 Kidderminster Harriers
Marvin Johnson's quick-fire brace saw Kidderminster come away from Dartford with all three points.
Ryan Hayes scored after 45 seconds for the hosts as his corner fortuitously floated past goalkeeper Daniel Lewis.
But Johnson levelled towards the end of the second-half as he lobbed Deren Ibrahim from inside the penalty area.
And the midfielder got his ninth goal of the season six minutes later, as he blasted in left-footed from the edge of the Dartford box.
The win lifts Harriers back into the play-off places while Dartford remain seven points adrift of safety in the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Dartford
- 21Ibrahim
- 20Burns
- 14Mitchell-King
- 4McAuley
- 19DriverBooked at 17mins
- 7Hayes
- 6Cornhill
- 5BradbrookBooked at 33mins
- 12Green
- 23BradbrookSubstituted forHarrisat 65'minutes
- 17CrawfordSubstituted forNobleat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Noble
- 9Daley
- 11Harris
- 15Collier
- 16Sweeney
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 15Grimes
- 25Tunnicliffe
- 28Nicholson
- 7Byrne
- 4Storer
- 18Gittings
- 10ReidSubstituted forSpencerat 57'minutes
- 29AsanteSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
- 8JohnsonSubstituted forStycheat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 11Styche
- 14Obeng
- 21Spencer
- 24Maxwell
- Referee:
- Daniel Cook
- Attendance:
- 902
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dartford 1, Kidderminster Harriers 2.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Foul by Nathan Green (Dartford).
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Mathew Mitchell-King (Dartford) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Ryan Hayes.
Foul by Jamie Spencer (Kidderminster Harriers).
Rory McAuley (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Booking
Reece Styche (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Reece Styche replaces Marvin Johnson because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Noble (Dartford).
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Dartford 1, Kidderminster Harriers 2. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Max Cornhill (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jack Byrne (Kidderminster Harriers).
Elliot Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt saved. Max Cornhill (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Jamie Spencer (Kidderminster Harriers).
Elliot Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Dartford 1, Kidderminster Harriers 1. Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jake Green replaces Akwasi Asante.
Foul by Rory McAuley (Dartford).
Akwasi Asante (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Lee Noble replaces Harry Crawford.
Offside, Kidderminster Harriers. Akwasi Asante tries a through ball, but Akwasi Asante is caught offside.
Foul by Marvin Johnson (Kidderminster Harriers).
Nathan Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Elliot Bradbrook (Dartford).
Jamie Grimes (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dartford.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Foul by Akwasi Asante (Kidderminster Harriers).
Elliot Bradbrook (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Harris (Dartford).
Kyle Storer (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jared Hodgkiss (Kidderminster Harriers).
Nathan Green (Dartford) wins a free kick.