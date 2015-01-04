Dartford 1-2 Kidderminster Harriers

From the section

Marvin Johnson scored two goals in a game for the first time for Kidderminster in the Conference

Marvin Johnson's quick-fire brace saw Kidderminster come away from Dartford with all three points.

Ryan Hayes scored after 45 seconds for the hosts as his corner fortuitously floated past goalkeeper Daniel Lewis.

But Johnson levelled towards the end of the second-half as he lobbed Deren Ibrahim from inside the penalty area.

And the midfielder got his ninth goal of the season six minutes later, as he blasted in left-footed from the edge of the Dartford box.

The win lifts Harriers back into the play-off places while Dartford remain seven points adrift of safety in the relegation zone.