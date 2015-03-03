Southport 1-0 FC Halifax Town

From the section

Scott Kay's goal was his first for Southport

Scott Kay struck late to lift Southport out of the Conference relegation zone and dent Halifax's play-off hopes.

With nine minutes left, Kay drove home Matty Challoner's pass to register the Sandgrounders' first win of 2015.

Halifax had been unbeaten in five league games, but did not trouble home keeper Peter Brezovan until Lois Maynard's 69th-minute effort.

Southport go three points clear of safety, while Halifax are seven points off the top five.

However, the Shaymen do have as many as four games in hand on the teams above them.