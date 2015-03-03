Match ends, Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Southport 1-0 FC Halifax Town
Conference
Scott Kay struck late to lift Southport out of the Conference relegation zone and dent Halifax's play-off hopes.
With nine minutes left, Kay drove home Matty Challoner's pass to register the Sandgrounders' first win of 2015.
Halifax had been unbeaten in five league games, but did not trouble home keeper Peter Brezovan until Lois Maynard's 69th-minute effort.
Southport go three points clear of safety, while Halifax are seven points off the top five.
However, the Shaymen do have as many as four games in hand on the teams above them.
Line-ups
Southport
- 19Brezovan
- 2Challoner
- 6FosterBooked at 77mins
- 15ConnorBooked at 44mins
- 20SmithSubstituted forDonnellyat 62'minutes
- 4Kay
- 16RutherfordSubstituted forMcCarthyat 69'minutes
- 8George
- 14Joyce
- 24Beesley
- 10Brodie
Substitutes
- 1Lloyd-Weston
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 9Thompson
- 23Donnelly
- 27McCarthy
Halifax
- 27Glennon
- 2Bolton
- 4Roberts
- 23Hutchison
- 3McManusBooked at 53mins
- 5PearsonSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
- 20Maynard
- 22Schofield
- 33MuldoonSubstituted forHatfieldat 73'minutes
- 19Boden
- 12PeniketSubstituted forJacksonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Senior
- 7Smith
- 9Jackson
- 15Roberts
- 36Hatfield
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt saved. Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Hand ball by Scott Kay (Southport).
Attempt missed. Joe Connor (Southport) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Donnelly.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Goal!
Goal! Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Scott Kay (Southport) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Challoner.
Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).
Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Luke Foster (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Foster (Southport).
Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Will Hatfield replaces Jack Muldoon.
Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).
Matthew Challoner (Southport) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Connor McCarthy replaces Paul Rutherford.
Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Foul by Luke George (Southport).
Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).
Luke George (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. George Donnelly replaces Paul Smith.
Attempt missed. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Jackson replaces Richard Peniket.
Corner, Southport.
Attempt saved. Richard Brodie (Southport) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).
Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Southport.