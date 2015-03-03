National League
Southport1Halifax0

Southport 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Scott Kay
Scott Kay's goal was his first for Southport

Scott Kay struck late to lift Southport out of the Conference relegation zone and dent Halifax's play-off hopes.

With nine minutes left, Kay drove home Matty Challoner's pass to register the Sandgrounders' first win of 2015.

Halifax had been unbeaten in five league games, but did not trouble home keeper Peter Brezovan until Lois Maynard's 69th-minute effort.

Southport go three points clear of safety, while Halifax are seven points off the top five.

However, the Shaymen do have as many as four games in hand on the teams above them.

Line-ups

Southport

  • 19Brezovan
  • 2Challoner
  • 6FosterBooked at 77mins
  • 15ConnorBooked at 44mins
  • 20SmithSubstituted forDonnellyat 62'minutes
  • 4Kay
  • 16RutherfordSubstituted forMcCarthyat 69'minutes
  • 8George
  • 14Joyce
  • 24Beesley
  • 10Brodie

Substitutes

  • 1Lloyd-Weston
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 9Thompson
  • 23Donnelly
  • 27McCarthy

Halifax

  • 27Glennon
  • 2Bolton
  • 4Roberts
  • 23Hutchison
  • 3McManusBooked at 53mins
  • 5PearsonSubstituted forSmithat 46'minutes
  • 20Maynard
  • 22Schofield
  • 33MuldoonSubstituted forHatfieldat 73'minutes
  • 19Boden
  • 12PeniketSubstituted forJacksonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Senior
  • 7Smith
  • 9Jackson
  • 15Roberts
  • 36Hatfield
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthportAway TeamHalifax
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Attempt saved. Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Hand ball by Scott Kay (Southport).

Attempt missed. Joe Connor (Southport) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Donnelly.

Corner, Southport.

Corner, Southport.

Corner, Southport.

Goal!

Goal! Southport 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Scott Kay (Southport) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Challoner.

Foul by Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town).

Richard Brodie (Southport) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Danny Schofield (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Luke Foster (Southport) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Foster (Southport).

Scott Boden (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Will Hatfield replaces Jack Muldoon.

Foul by Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town).

Matthew Challoner (Southport) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. Connor McCarthy replaces Paul Rutherford.

Attempt missed. Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Corner, FC Halifax Town.

Foul by Luke George (Southport).

Jamie Jackson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).

Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Foul by Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town).

Luke George (Southport) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Southport. George Donnelly replaces Paul Smith.

Attempt missed. Adam Smith (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jamie Jackson replaces Richard Peniket.

Corner, Southport.

Attempt saved. Richard Brodie (Southport) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Foul by Richard Brodie (Southport).

Marc Roberts (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.

Corner, Southport.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story