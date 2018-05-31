BBC Sport - Alan Pardew: Crystal Palace manager's Newcastle reign

Pardew's turbulent Newcastle reign

BBC Sport looks back at Alan Pardew's turbulent reign as Newcastle United manager, after he is named as the new boss of Crystal Palace.

Pardew took charge at St James' Park in 2010, and was named both Premier League and League Managers' Association manager of the year in 2011-12.

But he has also attracted criticism and controversy during his time at the Magpies, most notably for headbutting Hull City player David Meyler in March 2014.

Crystal Palace sacked Neil Warnock last weekend, opening the way for Pardew to take charge of a club he played for from 1987 to 1991.

