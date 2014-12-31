Moussa Dembele: Fulham forward extends contract until 2016

Moussa Dembele scored 23 goals in 17 league and cup appearances for Fulham's under-18 side last season

Fulham forward Moussa Dembele has signed a one-year extension to his contract with the Championship club.

The 18-year-old, who joined the club's academy from Paris St-Germain in 2012, will now remain at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2016.

France youth international Dembele made his debut for the Whites against West Ham in November 2013 and has made a total of 12 first-team appearances.

He scored his first two goals for Fulham against Derby in October.