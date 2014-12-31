Gillingham chairman Paul Scally tells BBC Radio Kent he sacked Peter Taylor as manager because he "had nowhere to go with it" following a phone conversation with the 61-year-old on Wednesday.

Scally confirms they will be looking for a "younger, more flamboyant manager" to take the team forward.

Taylor had been in charge of the Gills, who are one place and two points above the League One relegation zone, since October 2013.