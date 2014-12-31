BBC Sport - Gillingham chairman Paul Scally on Peter Taylor sacking

Scally had 'no choice' over Taylor sacking

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally tells BBC Radio Kent he sacked Peter Taylor as manager because he "had nowhere to go with it" following a phone conversation with the 61-year-old on Wednesday.

Scally confirms they will be looking for a "younger, more flamboyant manager" to take the team forward.

Taylor had been in charge of the Gills, who are one place and two points above the League One relegation zone, since October 2013.

Top videos

Audio

Scally had 'no choice' over Taylor sacking

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Karius's errors & that Bale goal - how the internet reacted

Video

Van Dijk & Lovren reflect on 'heartbreaking' defeat

Video

I need to be playing every week - Bale

Video

Liverpool wanted everything & got minus something - Klopp

Video

'No barriers to stop you' - deaf referee aims to inspire

Top Stories