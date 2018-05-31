BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tranmere keeper Owain Fon's artistic talent

FA Cup keeper's hidden talent

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams reveals his hidden artistic talent as he prepares to face Swansea City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

League Two's Tranmere were rewarded with a home tie against Premier League side Swansea after beating Oxford United 2-1 in a second round replay.

Williams, who paints in his spare time, says his team are looking to upset the odds and that "anything can happen" in the FA Cup.

You can hear more from Tranmere Rovers during Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday at 1210 GMT.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup keeper's hidden talent

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories