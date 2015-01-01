Tony Pulis deserves credit for West Brom draw - Rob Kelly

West Brom manager Tony Pulis (right) was involved with team affairs on Thursday

New manager Tony Pulis helped West Brom earn their first point in four games, according to caretaker boss Rob Kelly.

The Baggies drew 1-1 with West Ham, thanks to a Saido Berahino strike that cancelled out Diafra Sakho's opener.

Pulis, confirmed as Alan Irvine's replacement on Thursday, sat in the stands but was involved in team-talks before, during and after the match and sent instructions to the bench.

"I'm sure it had an effect," Kelly said of Pulis's appearance at the game.

"He introduced himself this morning, popped in at half-time and said things and came in at the end of the game."

Both Kelly and Keith Downing, who are currently the assistant-head coaches, said that despite Pulis's influence it was Irvine's game-plan that had been implemented.

"Tony and [new assistant manager] David Kemp let us get on with it. He came up with one or two suggestions and that was it," he added.

Saido Berahino - who has been linked to a move away from The Hawthorns - levelled for the Baggies

"It was brief. Me and the staff were told this morning. He introduced himself to the players and we got on with it. They are very professional.

"The preparation was done beforehand. I saw what I see every week - a group of focused professionals determined to do their job well.

"Anyone who knows Alan knows how well structured and organised he is, and on a football front, we planned it as best we could."