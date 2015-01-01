Clarke Carlisle: Ex-player now in stable condition - family

Clarke Carlisle
Clarke Carlisle was PFA chairman from 2010 to 2013

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle is now in a stable condition in hospital but faces a long road to recovery, according to a family statement.

The ex-PFA chairman suffered serious injuries after he was in a collision with a lorry near York on 23 December.

The family has praised staff at St James' Hospital in Leeds for their "fantastic and expert attention".

"It has brought him from a critical condition to a stable and relatively comfortable one," said the statement.

Posted on the PFA's website, it added: "However, this will be a long road to full recovery and the family would request that you respect our privacy at this time."

Centre-back Carlisle, 35, made more than 500 appearances during a playing career spanning 16 years at nine clubs - Blackpool, QPR, Leeds United, Watford, Luton (loan), Burnley, Preston (loan), York and Northampton.

Married with three children, he retired in 2013 after Northampton were beaten by Bradford in the League Two play-off final.

Carlisle succeeded Chris Powell as PFA chairman in November 2010 and relinquished the role last year.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Carlisle was charged with a drink-driving offence on 20 December, three days before he was injured on the A64 near York.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 20 January.

