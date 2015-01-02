Truro City stay fifth after 1-1 Weymouth draw

Truro beat Hereford, Arlesey, Histon and Bideford in their four previous games

Truro City's winning run in the Southern Premier League came to an end after a 1-1 draw at Weymouth.

City stay fifth in the table, having climbed into the play-off places after winning their previous four matches.

Rob Farkins gave Truro a 37th minute lead which they looked like holding when third-placed Weymouth's Chris Shephard was sent off soon after.

But Truro's all-time leading scorer, Stewart Yetton, foiled his former club with a 65th-minute equaliser.

"I think before the game if you'd have given me a draw I would have taken it," manager Steve Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But the way the game panned out I think it was one of those situations where we should have won it.

"To go 1-0 up and then they have a player sent off, you think you have enough to go on and win the game, but we didn't and that's the most disappointing thing.

"But we're still undefeated so we'll keep going and that's the most important thing."