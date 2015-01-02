Laura Del Rio: Bristol Academy confirm forward's exit

Laura Del Rio joined Bristol Academy from United State's side Philadelphia Independence

Bristol Academy forward Laura Del Rio has left the Women's Super League side.

The former Spain striker, 32, has spent the last three years with the Vixens and scored 14 goals in 47 games.

She is the fourth first-team player to leave the Vixens during the close season, following Jemma Rose, Natasha Harding and Natalia Pablos Sanchon.

Rose and Natalia have joined league rivals Arsenal, while Harding has moved to Washington Spirit in the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

All four players leave the Vixens before March's Champions League quarter-final against Frankfurt.