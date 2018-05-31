BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cardiff 3-1 Colchester highlights

Cardiff 3-1 Colchester

Watch highlights as Cardiff City beat Colchester United 3-1 to become the first team to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Joe Ralls's deflected effort gave the Championship side a 1-0 half-time lead against their League One opponents.

Kadeem Harris's hooked volley doubled the lead before Kenwyne Jones headed in seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Freddie Sears pulled one back for Colchester with a low drive, but Cardiff were comfortable winners.

