FA Cup: Cardiff 3-1 Colchester highlights
Cardiff 3-1 Colchester
Watch highlights as Cardiff City beat Colchester United 3-1 to become the first team to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Joe Ralls's deflected effort gave the Championship side a 1-0 half-time lead against their League One opponents.
Kadeem Harris's hooked volley doubled the lead before Kenwyne Jones headed in seconds after coming on as a substitute.
Freddie Sears pulled one back for Colchester with a low drive, but Cardiff were comfortable winners.
