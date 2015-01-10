Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Rohan Ince scored his first goal in 14 matches as Brighton earned a narrow victory over Charlton at The Valley.
The midfielder's back-post header from Solomon March's pinpoint free-kick ensured Chris Hughton had a victorious return to Championship football.
Seconds earlier Chris Solly's thunderous shot for Charlton hit the the bar with David Stockdale beaten.
Debutant Tony Watt came close to earning the home side a point, but Brighton managed to hold on.
It was the first time since August that the Seagulls had won successive matches in the Championship, having beaten Fulham on 29 December, while Hughton kept his 100% start intact having seen Brighton defeat Brentford in the FA Cup third round last weekend.
In a match of few clear-cut opportunities, Charlton carved out the opening chance of the match as Lawrie Wilson blasted over Stockdale's bar following good work from winger Johann Gudmundsson.
|Valley woes
|The Addicks have not won any of their last seven home games in all competitions, losing three. Their last win at The Valley was 2-1 against Bolton in the Championship on 21 October.
Moments later Sam Baldock, who has scored just once since joining Brighton at the end of August, saw his header gathered down low by home keeper Neil Etheridge.
The game meandered with both sides unable to take control, but Stockdale was called into action just before half-time as a corner for the hosts was met by midfielder Johnnie Jackson and the Brighton keeper saved on the line with his feet.
The away side threatened first after the break and Baldock's pass found Jake Forster-Caskey, but his attempted dink over Etheridge was easily saved.
However, the game turned on a pivotal 30 seconds as Solly came inches away from giving Charlton the lead before Ince provided the decisive blow for Brighton.
Victory moved the away side up to 19th, three points clear of the relegation zone, while Charlton have now gone nine matches in all competitions without a win.
Charlton manager Bob Peeters:
"If you don't get the results I know people are not happy. When you have a 20,000 crowd always one or two will shout.
"We can only do the best we can. We always try to play football whether we win or lose. Again, you need a result to get a little breather.
"At the beginning of the season we had the luck a little bit, like the last minute against Wigan where we won by a deflected ball. That's the luck we lack at this moment and we can't do anything about it."
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
"Fortunately when I came in we were on a decent run anyway with a draw and a win, so it was very much about keeping that mentality and the players have responded very well.
"I've tried to get a good balance. They have been quite an expansive team and are able to pass this football around and keep possession.
"I don't want to take too much of that away from them but at times we need to be more compact and tougher to beat."
Line-ups
Charlton
- 44Etheridge
- 20Solly
- 26Ben Haim
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 16Wiggins
- 2WilsonSubstituted forChurchat 66'minutes
- 24Cousins
- 4JacksonSubstituted forGomezat 45'minutes
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 14Vetokele
- 29TucudeanSubstituted forWattat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gomez
- 15Onyewu
- 18Church
- 21Fox
- 32Watt
- 33Muldoon
- 36Dmitrovic
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 14Calderon
- 3Greer
- 5Dunk
- 30Bennett
- 24InceSubstituted forBrunoat 71'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 22Holla
- 27March
- 18Forster-CaskeySubstituted forHalfordat 88'minutes
- 9Baldock
- 12Mackail-SmithSubstituted forO'Gradyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bruno
- 4Hughes
- 7Colunga
- 11O'Grady
- 17Vilaca Teixeira
- 31Walton
- 33Halford
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 17,865
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Jordan Cousins tries a through ball, but Igor Vetokele is caught offside.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Danny Holla.
Attempt blocked. André Bikey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Danny Holla tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Danny Holla (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Joseph Gomez (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Greg Halford replaces Jake Forster-Caskey.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris O'Grady.
Foul by Íñigo Calderón (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tal Ben Haim (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rhoys Wiggins.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joseph Gomez (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Danny Holla.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Gordon Greer tries a through ball, but Chris O'Grady is caught offside.
Booking
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tal Ben Haim with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Gomez with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chris O'Grady replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Bruno replaces Rohan Ince.
Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Igor Vetokele (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Bikey.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Solly March.
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces Lawrie Wilson.
Foul by Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Rohan Ince (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a set piece situation.
Craig Mackail-Smith (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by André Bikey (Charlton Athletic).