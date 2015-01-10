Charlton Athletic 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rohan Ince scored his third goal in 22 appearances this season

Rohan Ince scored his first goal in 14 matches as Brighton earned a narrow victory over Charlton at The Valley.

The midfielder's back-post header from Solomon March's pinpoint free-kick ensured Chris Hughton had a victorious return to Championship football.

Seconds earlier Chris Solly's thunderous shot for Charlton hit the the bar with David Stockdale beaten.

Debutant Tony Watt came close to earning the home side a point, but Brighton managed to hold on.

It was the first time since August that the Seagulls had won successive matches in the Championship, having beaten Fulham on 29 December, while Hughton kept his 100% start intact having seen Brighton defeat Brentford in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

In a match of few clear-cut opportunities, Charlton carved out the opening chance of the match as Lawrie Wilson blasted over Stockdale's bar following good work from winger Johann Gudmundsson.

Valley woes The Addicks have not won any of their last seven home games in all competitions, losing three. Their last win at The Valley was 2-1 against Bolton in the Championship on 21 October.

Moments later Sam Baldock, who has scored just once since joining Brighton at the end of August, saw his header gathered down low by home keeper Neil Etheridge.

The game meandered with both sides unable to take control, but Stockdale was called into action just before half-time as a corner for the hosts was met by midfielder Johnnie Jackson and the Brighton keeper saved on the line with his feet.

The away side threatened first after the break and Baldock's pass found Jake Forster-Caskey, but his attempted dink over Etheridge was easily saved.

However, the game turned on a pivotal 30 seconds as Solly came inches away from giving Charlton the lead before Ince provided the decisive blow for Brighton.

Victory moved the away side up to 19th, three points clear of the relegation zone, while Charlton have now gone nine matches in all competitions without a win.

Charlton manager Bob Peeters:

"If you don't get the results I know people are not happy. When you have a 20,000 crowd always one or two will shout.

"We can only do the best we can. We always try to play football whether we win or lose. Again, you need a result to get a little breather.

"At the beginning of the season we had the luck a little bit, like the last minute against Wigan where we won by a deflected ball. That's the luck we lack at this moment and we can't do anything about it."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

"Fortunately when I came in we were on a decent run anyway with a draw and a win, so it was very much about keeping that mentality and the players have responded very well.

"I've tried to get a good balance. They have been quite an expansive team and are able to pass this football around and keep possession.

"I don't want to take too much of that away from them but at times we need to be more compact and tougher to beat."