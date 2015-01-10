Championship
Cardiff1Fulham0

Cardiff City 1-0 Fulham

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Wales Sport at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff celebrate Sean Morrison's goal against Fulham
Sean Morrison's fifth league goal of the season gave Cardiff victory

Cardiff marked their return to their traditional blue kit by beating Fulham at a jubilant Cardiff City Stadium.

There had been fears the game would be delayed when strong winds damaged the roof of the Ninian Stand.

But the match kicked off on time and Sean Morrison headed in from Aron Gunnarsson's long throw to give Cardiff a scrappy 1-0 half-time lead.

Cardiff were untroubled in a second period low on quality and incident, as they sealed a first league win in six.

The return to blue - two-and-a-half years after Malaysian owner Vincent Tan controversially changed their home strip to red to increase their international appeal in Asia - inspired a stirring atmosphere at Cardiff City Stadium, unrecognisable from the discontent of recent fixtures.

Cardiff's last home match, a 3-1 FA Cup win over Colchester, was watched by only 4,194 fans, the venue's lowest attendance since it opened in 2009.

That result at least broke a sequence of five matches without a win, and Cardiff looked on course for a first league victory since November when Morrison headed them in front against Fulham.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Symons on Cardiff v Fulham

From Gunnarsson's long throw, the centre-back's header was half-saved by Marcus Bettinelli before looping over the line.

Morrison was close to claiming a second soon afterwards, but his first-time effort from a tight angle was cleared off the line by Kostas Stafylidis.

Former Cardiff forward Ross McCormack was Fulham's most prominent attacking threat, curling one effort narrowly over shortly before half-time and hitting a free-kick straight at Simon Moore after an hour.

Cardiff brought on new striker Alex Revell in the second half - their second debutant of the match alongside left-back Scott Malone - but chances were scarce.

An uneventful end suited the hosts, as they celebrated their return to blue and consigned Fulham to a third successive league defeat.

Cardiff manager Russell Slade:

"It was an enormous result for us. It was just staying in control because it was a big day for the football club and not let the occasion get to the players.

"Whether we scored the first goal or didn't score the first goal, I felt they would stay behind us anyway.

"That's a huge difference when you've got the 12th man out there, keeping you going.

Fulham manager Kit Symons:

"It was always going to be hard for us coming here because that decision gave everyone at Cardiff City a lift. I came here two weeks ago to watch them against Watford and the atmosphere was very different.

"We had good possession but didn't create enough clear-cut opportunities for all the ball we had. We had excellent possession and good periods with the ball.

"We've got creative players and we made changes to bring on more creative players to get forward."

Cardiff line up in the their traditional blue strip
Cardiff returned to their traditional blue after owner Vincent Tan's controversial change to red
Cardiff fans welcome the return to blue
Cardiff fans left no doubt as to their preferred choice of colour
Fire engines were needed at the Cardiff City Stadium
The match at the Cardiff City Stadium was in doubt after strong winds damaged part of a stand
Repairs were required to the Ninian Stand
Repairs were required to the roof of the Ninian Stand but the match was able to begin on time

Line-ups

Cardiff

  • 33Moore
  • 2Brayford
  • 36Morrison
  • 6Turner
  • 4MaloneSubstituted forJohnat 81'minutes
  • 18Adeyemi
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 7Whittingham
  • 11Noone
  • 9JonesSubstituted forRevellat 45'minutes
  • 10Le FondreSubstituted forK Harrisat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12John
  • 13Kim
  • 16Connolly
  • 21Ralls
  • 29Revell
  • 40K Harris
  • 42Wilson

Fulham

  • 40Bettinelli
  • 37Grimmer
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 6mins
  • 6Bodurov
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 8Parker
  • 12FofanaSubstituted forKavanaghat 61'minutes
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 44McCormack
  • 20RodallegaSubstituted forDembeleat 73'minutes
  • 16WoodrowSubstituted forKacaniklicat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kiraly
  • 11Kacaniklic
  • 14Roberts
  • 25Dembele
  • 27Williams
  • 32Kavanagh
  • 33Burn
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
22,515

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Fulham 0.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt blocked. Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Kadeem Harris replaces Adam Le Fondre.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Nikolay Bodurov (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Revell (Cardiff City).

Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).

Foul by Jack Grimmer (Fulham).

Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Cardiff City. Aron Gunnarsson tries a through ball, but Alex Revell is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Brayford.

Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Fulham).

Alex Revell (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Declan John replaces Scott Malone.

Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Adeyemi with a cross.

Attempt saved. Nikolay Bodurov (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Kavanagh with a cross.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Aron Gunnarsson.

Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Moussa Dembele replaces Hugo Rodallega.

Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Scott Parker (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Revell (Cardiff City).

Attempt missed. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Kavanagh.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.

Attempt blocked. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.

Foul by Hugo Rodallega (Fulham).

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Scott Malone.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Sean Kavanagh replaces Seko Fofana.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Cauley Woodrow.

Attempt missed. John Brayford (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Revell.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ross McCormack (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25146555272848
2Derby25146547232448
3Ipswich25138441231847
4Middlesbrough25128538172144
5Brentford2513484135643
6Watford25125844291541
7Norwich25117746301640
8Sheff Wed2591062021-137
9Wolves2410772833-537
10Blackburn249873533235
11Cardiff259793335-234
12Birmingham259793038-834
13Nottm Forest2571083335-231
14Charlton2561362429-531
15Huddersfield2587103443-931
16Bolton2586112732-530
17Reading2586113040-1030
18Fulham2584133544-928
19Brighton2551192732-526
20Rotherham2551192131-1026
21Leeds2567122637-1125
22Millwall2558122441-1723
23Wigan2548132534-920
24Blackpool2538141941-2217
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story