Peterborough United 0-2 Colchester United

Colchester United moved to within one point of safety after beating Peterborough United, who are now winless in six League One home matches.

Joe Newell had the host's best chance early on, but he failed to connect with his shot properly after Erhun Oztumer's initial effort had been saved.

Freddie Sears met Sean Clohessy's low cross to steer home the opener.

Elliott Hewitt's first senior goal - a 20-yard effort late on - helped move Colchester to 22nd place in the table.