Peterborough0Colchester2

Peterborough United 0-2 Colchester United

Colchester United moved to within one point of safety after beating Peterborough United, who are now winless in six League One home matches.

Joe Newell had the host's best chance early on, but he failed to connect with his shot properly after Erhun Oztumer's initial effort had been saved.

Freddie Sears met Sean Clohessy's low cross to steer home the opener.

Elliott Hewitt's first senior goal - a 20-yard effort late on - helped move Colchester to 22nd place in the table.

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 27Alnwick
  • 2SmithBooked at 62mins
  • 6BostwickBooked at 71mins
  • 21BurgessBooked at 42mins
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 10OztumerBooked at 45mins
  • 8PayneBooked at 38mins
  • 35BeautymanSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 57'minutes
  • 17NewellSubstituted forMcLeanat 74'minutes
  • 30MaddisonSubstituted forWashingtonat 58'minutes
  • 9James

Substitutes

  • 4Brisley
  • 12Vassell
  • 14Washington
  • 15Anderson
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 20McLean
  • 32Henry

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 20Clohessy
  • 18Eastman
  • 13Gorkss
  • 2WynterBooked at 67mins
  • 38Fox
  • 24Moncur
  • 28Szmodics
  • 41HewittBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMasseyat 87'minutes
  • 11SearsSubstituted forHealeyat 74'minutes
  • 7Sanchez WattBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 12Lewington
  • 19Healey
  • 21Massey
  • 27Bonne
  • 32Lapslie
  • 37Sembie-Ferris
  • 42Kpekawa
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
5,524

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by George Moncur.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by David Fox.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Elliott Hewitt.

Attempt missed. Aaron McLean (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2. Elliott Hewitt (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Sanchez Watt (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Luke James (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sanchez Watt (Colchester United).

Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Aaron McLean replaces Joe Newell.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Rhys Healey replaces Freddie Sears.

Booking

Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).

Joe Newell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).

Booking

Alex Wynter (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Luke James (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alex Wynter (Colchester United).

Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kaspars Gorkss.

Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Luke James (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Michael Smith (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).

Sanchez Watt (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Conor Washington replaces Marcus Maddison.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Harry Beautyman.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Clohessy.

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kaspars Gorkss.

Attempt saved. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City24156346222451
2Swindon24146446242248
3MK Dons23136450242645
4Preston24136537231445
5Bradford2410683228436
6Sheff Utd2310673027336
7Chesterfield249873531435
8Rochdale24104104132934
9Fleetwood259792624234
10Port Vale2595113136-532
11Peterborough2494113031-131
12Notts County238782728-131
13Oldham2371063135-431
14Doncaster238782529-431
15Walsall257992428-430
16Barnsley2385103435-129
17Scunthorpe228593237-529
18Coventry247892631-529
19Crewe2475122342-1926
20Leyton Orient2467113235-325
21Gillingham2567122940-1125
22Colchester2466122940-1124
23Crawley2459102338-1524
24Yeovil2455141938-1920
View full League One table

