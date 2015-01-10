Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2.
Peterborough United 0-2 Colchester United
Colchester United moved to within one point of safety after beating Peterborough United, who are now winless in six League One home matches.
Joe Newell had the host's best chance early on, but he failed to connect with his shot properly after Erhun Oztumer's initial effort had been saved.
Freddie Sears met Sean Clohessy's low cross to steer home the opener.
Elliott Hewitt's first senior goal - a 20-yard effort late on - helped move Colchester to 22nd place in the table.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 27Alnwick
- 2SmithBooked at 62mins
- 6BostwickBooked at 71mins
- 21BurgessBooked at 42mins
- 3Ntlhe
- 10OztumerBooked at 45mins
- 8PayneBooked at 38mins
- 35BeautymanSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 57'minutes
- 17NewellSubstituted forMcLeanat 74'minutes
- 30MaddisonSubstituted forWashingtonat 58'minutes
- 9James
Substitutes
- 4Brisley
- 12Vassell
- 14Washington
- 15Anderson
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 20McLean
- 32Henry
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 20Clohessy
- 18Eastman
- 13Gorkss
- 2WynterBooked at 67mins
- 38Fox
- 24Moncur
- 28Szmodics
- 41HewittBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMasseyat 87'minutes
- 11SearsSubstituted forHealeyat 74'minutes
- 7Sanchez WattBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 12Lewington
- 19Healey
- 21Massey
- 27Bonne
- 32Lapslie
- 37Sembie-Ferris
- 42Kpekawa
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 5,524
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by George Moncur.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by David Fox.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Elliott Hewitt.
Attempt missed. Aaron McLean (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Erhun Oztumer (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 2. Elliott Hewitt (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Sanchez Watt (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Luke James (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sanchez Watt (Colchester United).
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Aaron McLean replaces Joe Newell.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Rhys Healey replaces Freddie Sears.
Booking
Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Joe Newell (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).
Booking
Alex Wynter (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Luke James (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Wynter (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kaspars Gorkss.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Luke James (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Smith (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Smith (Peterborough United).
Sanchez Watt (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Conor Washington replaces Marcus Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Harry Beautyman.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 0, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Clohessy.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Kaspars Gorkss.
Attempt saved. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.