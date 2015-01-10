Match ends, Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2.
Bradford City 1-2 Rochdale
-
- From the section League One
Rochdale ended Bradford's 10-match unbeaten run as substitute Calvin Andrew poached an injury-time winner.
The visitors went in front early after Bradford goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was sent off for a challenge on Matty Done.
Ian Henderson dinked the resulting penalty against the bar, but Peter Vincenti slammed in the rebound.
Jon Stead levelled from close range and Bradford had the better chances before Andrew nodded in from Ashley Eastham's cross to snatch all three points.
The win, which followed back-to-back defeats in the league, lifted Keith Hill's side to eighth in the table, with Bradford remaining fifth.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:
"On a pitch like today it was down to a braveness, a physical braveness and a mental braveness.
"Let's be right, the pitch was horrendous and I think, without being disrespectful, that's shooting Bradford in their own foot.
"We knew it was going to be relentless, nothing changed when they went down to 10 men. The outfield remained the same - it was very difficult for us."
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1PickfordBooked at 11mins
- 2Darby
- 23McArdle
- 6Sheehan
- 3Meredith
- 8LiddleBooked at 41mins
- 20MoraisBooked at 82minsSubstituted forKennedyat 86'minutes
- 25HallidaySubstituted forWilliamsat 12'minutes
- 11KnottSubstituted forYeatesat 70'minutes
- 16Stead
- 9Hanson
Substitutes
- 12Williams
- 13Zoko
- 14Yeates
- 17Kennedy
- 18Routis
- 19McBurnie
- 36Mottley Henry
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 5Eastham
- 6LancashireBooked at 62mins
- 17TanserSubstituted forRoseat 60'minutes
- 3Bennett
- 7Vincenti
- 12Dawson
- 28CampsSubstituted forAndrewat 83'minutes
- 40HendersonSubstituted forLoganat 66'minutes
- 16Done
Substitutes
- 9Andrew
- 14Hery
- 21Musangu
- 25Rose
- 26Logan
- 27Cannon
- 39Bunney
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 13,571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Eastham.
Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Dawson (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Jason Kennedy replaces Filipe Morais.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces Callum Camps.
Booking
Filipe Morais (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Oliver Lancashire.
Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Billy Knott.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Jon Stead (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joel Logan replaces Ian Henderson.
Foul by Billy Knott (Bradford City).
Stephen Dawson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Billy Knott (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).
Booking
Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Filipe Morais (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Michael Rose replaces Scott Tanser.
Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).
Scott Tanser (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Jon Stead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Tanser (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Rochdale 1.