League One
Bradford1Rochdale2

Bradford City 1-2 Rochdale

Calvin Andrew
Andrew's goal was only his third of the season for Rochdale, and his first since September

Rochdale ended Bradford's 10-match unbeaten run as substitute Calvin Andrew poached an injury-time winner.

The visitors went in front early after Bradford goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was sent off for a challenge on Matty Done.

Ian Henderson dinked the resulting penalty against the bar, but Peter Vincenti slammed in the rebound.

Jon Stead levelled from close range and Bradford had the better chances before Andrew nodded in from Ashley Eastham's cross to snatch all three points.

The win, which followed back-to-back defeats in the league, lifted Keith Hill's side to eighth in the table, with Bradford remaining fifth.

Hill on Bradford v Rochdale

Rochdale manager Keith Hill told BBC Radio Manchester:

"On a pitch like today it was down to a braveness, a physical braveness and a mental braveness.

"Let's be right, the pitch was horrendous and I think, without being disrespectful, that's shooting Bradford in their own foot.

"We knew it was going to be relentless, nothing changed when they went down to 10 men. The outfield remained the same - it was very difficult for us."

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1PickfordBooked at 11mins
  • 2Darby
  • 23McArdle
  • 6Sheehan
  • 3Meredith
  • 8LiddleBooked at 41mins
  • 20MoraisBooked at 82minsSubstituted forKennedyat 86'minutes
  • 25HallidaySubstituted forWilliamsat 12'minutes
  • 11KnottSubstituted forYeatesat 70'minutes
  • 16Stead
  • 9Hanson

Substitutes

  • 12Williams
  • 13Zoko
  • 14Yeates
  • 17Kennedy
  • 18Routis
  • 19McBurnie
  • 36Mottley Henry

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2Rafferty
  • 5Eastham
  • 6LancashireBooked at 62mins
  • 17TanserSubstituted forRoseat 60'minutes
  • 3Bennett
  • 7Vincenti
  • 12Dawson
  • 28CampsSubstituted forAndrewat 83'minutes
  • 40HendersonSubstituted forLoganat 66'minutes
  • 16Done

Substitutes

  • 9Andrew
  • 14Hery
  • 21Musangu
  • 25Rose
  • 26Logan
  • 27Cannon
  • 39Bunney
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
13,571

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 1, Rochdale 2. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Eastham.

Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen Dawson (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Jason Kennedy replaces Filipe Morais.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces Callum Camps.

Booking

Filipe Morais (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Oliver Lancashire.

Rory McArdle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Mark Yeates replaces Billy Knott.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Jon Stead (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joel Logan replaces Ian Henderson.

Foul by Billy Knott (Bradford City).

Stephen Dawson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Billy Knott (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Rochdale).

Booking

Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

Filipe Morais (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Michael Rose replaces Scott Tanser.

Alan Sheehan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).

Scott Tanser (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Jon Stead (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Tanser (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Matt Done (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bradford City 1, Rochdale 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City24156346222451
2Swindon24146446242248
3MK Dons23136450242645
4Preston24136537231445
5Bradford2410683228436
6Sheff Utd2310673027336
7Chesterfield249873531435
8Rochdale24104104132934
9Fleetwood259792624234
10Port Vale2595113136-532
11Peterborough2494113031-131
12Notts County238782728-131
13Oldham2371063135-431
14Doncaster238782529-431
15Walsall257992428-430
16Barnsley2385103435-129
17Scunthorpe228593237-529
18Coventry247892631-529
19Crewe2475122342-1926
20Leyton Orient2467113235-325
21Gillingham2567122940-1125
22Colchester2466122940-1124
23Crawley2459102338-1524
24Yeovil2455141938-1920
